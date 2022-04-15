Allan Va'a pictured in 2005 when he was the manager at the Manukau Youth Centre. Photo / Bradley Ambrose

South Auckland is coming together this weekend to celebrate the life of one of its proudest sons, Allan Va'a.

The local community is rallying to support each other and the Va'a family after news of his death was announced earlier this week. He was 58.

Va'a's dedication to youth, and particularly troubled youth, in the local community makes him a household name in the area.

Having lived and grown up in Ōtara, he went on to dedicate his life working to help and mentor young people, as well as helping to calm situations when gang tensions started to arise in the community.

Speaking to the Herald, sister Marie Sega paid tribute to a man of faith who loved people and was proud of his roots no matter what society said about Southside.

"Allan was always out there in the community. He knew a lot of people and he helped a lot of people. But when he came home, he was just Al, our big brother.

"We knew Allan was well-known, but we're still so shocked at the amount of support and love we've received since his passing.

"Every day we get flowers sent to the house - most of those are from different primary and high schools he's helped over the years and no one knew about."

Daughter Glorya-Joy Evalu said: "We knew he had planted seeds over the years, but we are extremely blown away by his reach and how greatly God has been exalted through him."

Ōtara's finest: Malagaomā Allan Va'a dedicated his life to helping youth in South Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Va'a has long been a big brother to many in the area and had worked in the community for more than 30 years. In recent times, he earned the nickname "Big Poppa".

He volunteered and worked to help local schools, club programmes, sports camps and social work.

He was also a well-known face at the Manukau Youth Centre and the 274 Youth and Community Trust before dedicating his last years of life to helping young fathers.

In 2019, in recognition of his work, Va'a was awarded the Queen's Service Medal for services to youth and sport.

Many of those he helped, as young people, have taken to social media this week to share how Va'a had provided a positive influence in their lives.

'You were always looking out for the youth in Ōtara'

South Auckland rapper Ermehn, who is also a cousin of Va'a's, was among those to pay tribute.

"I remember a time when I was gang-related and rolling with my boys, I would see Allan out with his Christian team. I would go up to him and give him a hug and the look of surprise on the youth group faces when you told them that I was your little cousin.

"You were always looking out for the youth in Ōtara when there was trouble with the youth gangs in the hood. Allan would in some way get the Lord's spoken word out and things would somehow calm down."

Va'a, who hails from the Samoan villages of Satuimalufilufi and Fausaga, was also regarded as a leader within his aiga (family) and holds the chiefly title of Malagaomā.

Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio remembered his work when they both represented Ōtara as city councillors in the former Manukau City Council.

"He was a strong passionate advocate for youth right across the former Manukau City and he was a credible voice as a young person himself.

"I remember we did some fantastic work with our youth in 2007 where he led our youth approach in Ōtara - 274 where Ōtara was always recognised as the Capital of Manukau City."

Va'a will be laid to rest early next week. He is survived by his wife Alice Va'a, children Glorya-Joy and Caleb, his grandchildren and extended aiga.