Fuamatala Lui, pregnant with son Francis, pictured with her husband Mandy Lui and their eldest children Natalia and Tyson. She gave birth to all three of their children at Ngā Hau Māngere. Photo / Visuals By Jay

Expectant mothers and women who have given birth at a state-of-the-art birthing centre in South Auckland are rallying to support it, as the clinic faces news it may have to shut down due to lack of funding.

An online campaign dubbed #SaveNgaHau has started and been shared widely on social media sites Instagram, Facebook and TikTok; with hundreds of women sharing their birth stories and experiences at the Ngā Hau Māngere Birthing Centre.

A petition calling on the government and Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand to save the clinic has reeled in almost 5000 signatures so far.

“Ngā Hau urgently requires funding to remain open. We’re asking the Government to ensure that the centre receives funding so it can remain open and continue to serve the local community - especially Māori and Pasifika whānau,” the petition says.

The clinic - the first of its kind in the area - was opened in 2019 in the heart of the Māngere Town Centre and offers what many mums have described as a luxurious environment that allowed them to have a smooth birthing experience.

Each mother has her own spacious room with an ensuite and a birthing pool. She can stay for up to three nights after giving birth and the father is also allowed to stay for the first night.

More than 860 babies have been born at Ngā Hau; with the majority of women giving birth there identifying as Pacific Island or Māori.

The Ngā Hau Māngere Birthing Centre is in the heart of the Māngere Town Centre in South Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

The centre has been backed by the Wright Family Foundation over the last four years; but has now reached a point where some public funding is needed to keep it afloat.

Chief executive Chloe Wright said: “We’ve never had any funding whatsoever. The Wright Family Foundation has solely funded this for all these years at about $1.6 to $1.8 million a year.

“I had a meeting with top-level people last year and I said: ‘Look, you have to make a decision. We cannot sustain this indefinitely.”

That meeting was with members of Te Whatu Ora, she said, and resulted in the recognition that there was a need for the clinic, but there was no funds available to them.

‘This centre belongs to the community’

“[The centre] was built in that space and place because it was so accessible to so many people in the growing Māngere area.

“The intention always was a much bigger picture - to create something where government could look and see that women were getting the care, the respect that they actually have a legal right to.”

Wright said they wanted to work with Te Whatu Ora and did not expect full public funding - but at least some funding that would help a clinic serving locals.

“I believe...this [centre] belongs to the community.

“It belongs to sit under Pasifika and mana whenua. That’s where it should be. In my view, Te Whatu Ora should fund that centre for this community and it should be run by Pasifika and mana whenua working together.

“My vision - and it was always - was for this to happen and me step back and just do a lot of wrap-around work in lactation and family support and what we call fourth trimester and beyond.”

The Ministry of Health referred inquiries to Te Whatu Ora.

In a statement to the Herald, a Te Whatu Ora spokeswoman said Ngā Hau was a non-governmental organisation that Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau did not have a contract for services.

“Te Whatu Ora for Counties Manukau funds, promotes and supports primary birthing options for their community and all women are treated with respect and kindness wherever they choose to birth across Counties Manukau.”

The spokeswoman pointed out that Te Whatu Ora for Counties Manukau has three primary care birthing units in Papakura, Pukekohe and Botany. There is also a secondary care unit at Middlemore Hospital.

“Within these four units, we have the capacity to meet the needs of our mothers and babies.”

A homely place to give birth

Fuamatala Lui holds her newborn son, Tyson Lui, as proud dad Mandy Lui looks on. Photo / Supplied

Fuamatala Lui has given birth to all three of her children at Ngā Hau and says the care she and her family received each time is something she wants other mothers to experience.

“Three times we were there. It was just the environment - it felt homely. It was like I was going to give birth at a five-star hotel. My parents were shocked at the place when they came in to visit.”

When her eldest child was born, 3-year-old daughter Natalia, any worries about being a first-time parent were pushed aside as the midwives were on hand to help her personally, including tips on breastfeeding.

Her husband, Mandy Lui, was also allowed to stay overnight.

“I think we stayed for three nights. We were able to go home, but we wanted to stay longer because we were so comfortable.”

Sons Tyson, 2, and 1-year-old Francis, are also Ngā Hau babies.

“I hope Ngā Hau can stay open...for other mums who want to birth there and for future generations.”