Dr Siautu Alefaio.

The University of Otago has appointed Dr Siautu Alefaio as the first Pacific Professor of Psychology.

Alefaio (48) is from the villages of Fagamalo, Manunu, Matautu Tai in Sasina, Samoa.

She was born in Dunedin but raised in Ōtara, South Auckland where she graduated from Papakura High School, then studied psychology at the University of Auckland.

From left, Anahila Suisuiki, Professor Siautu Alefaio and Dr Mele Taumoepeau.

Professor Alefaio, who will start her new job in February, says she is emotional as she recalls losing her brother on December 10 a year ago.

“It’s reflective, a year after having experienced a loss in our very small family.”

“Out of pain and grief come opportunities with this new role, and I dedicate this to my late brother.”

Alefaio comes from a humble serving “Āiga” (family), where her parents were “faifeaus”, church ministers, and also studied at Knox College.

“It’s humbling to be appointed to that role and excited for what lies ahead for the University of Otago and for our Pacific students.”

Alefaio believes psychology has become popularised.

“A long time ago, we had the Dr Phil’s of this world, and now that we have the proliferation of a lot of couch psychologists, there is no shortage of people wanting to do psychology now.

She says, however, the reality for Pasifika and those in the profession is very different from the perception.

Alefaio’s research sits at the intersections of Pacific indigenous and humanitarian psychology in climate and disaster resilience, pioneering a platform for more equitable and just societies.

“It’s a profession that answers questions about why we do what we do; it’s a young science compared to medicine.

A big part of her work is assessment, where she says Pasifika people still need help, and that work helps us get a bigger picture of the whole situation.

“It is important to be open to other professions, like psychology, because they can also help find pathways to critical issues.”

She respects the work of Mele Taumoepeau, who helped build a platform previously at the University of Otago.

Professor Siautu Alefaio.

“I am humbled and heartened by this new appointment as it reflects the university’s authentic engagement towards meeting the needs of Pacific peoples and communities at large.”

Alefaio’s Pacific contribution to psychology has included authoring Pacific-Indigenous Psychology (2022), the foundation to the research she undertakes as a Rutherford Discovery Fellow, Health Research Council grant recipient, and Fulbright New Zealand Scholar.

Head of the Department of Psychology, Professor Jamin Halberstadt, says he’s thrilled Alefaio is joining their team.

“Professor Alefaio will no doubt be a role model and mentor to our growing Pacific and staff cohorts, but she will also contribute to the department and University in a more fundamental way, bringing new ideas, new impacts, and new intellectual diversity to our community.”

Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the Division of Sciences, Professor Richard Barker, says Alefaio will make an important contribution to realising the objectives of the University’s Pacific Strategic Framework.

“We are excited by the appointment of Professor Alefaio and the valuable contribution she will make to grow and enrich our Pacific research, teaching, and support for the next generation of psychology leaders,” Barker says.

“I look forward to making a valuable contribution to growing the next generation of psychologists from Otago University that are prepared for these climates of change.”