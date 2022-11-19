Toa Samoa fans set the benchmark on how to win graciously. Video / Candice Luke / NZ Herald

O ai le toa? Samoa!

Who is a warrior? Who is brave? Samoa!

It’s the call we have heard throughout the Rugby League World Cup tournament, as Samoa’s beloved team progressed through the competition these last few weeks.

It was heard over and over again as fans took over the streets of Auckland and those around New Zealand, Australia, the US and the motherland herself.

It was a united show of support for the boys in blue who created history by making it to a semi-final - and then beat England in a thrilling game, to become the first Pacific Island country to reach the finals.

Samoans show off their pride and support for Toa Samoa at the Otara fan zone this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

There have been incredible scenes this week, with Samoan flags selling out around Auckland, Victor J Sefo’s hit jam 685 blasting from car stereos and crowds of Toa Samoa fans heading out to mall and town centre carparks to parade as a family.

Because that is what we are - aiga.

There is a saying Samoans tend to use at times: “All Samoans are related.” If you go back far enough, that is probably true.

If you didn’t know what the Samoan flag looked like, now you know. The red and blue flag has been flying everywhere around Auckland - from the cars and trucks on the southern and northern motorways to desks in city offices and homes.

Toa Samoa's fans turned up in droves at fan zones around Auckland yesterday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

I saw it on a bus driver’s window yesterday - the driver sporting a brown ulafala (pandanus necklace). I saw it being waved by kids lined up at Parrs Park and I saw it on a video of a bride dancing with it at her wedding.

Our own car has five flags - two on the back windows, one covering each side mirror and the large one stuck to a bamboo stick we take turns holding out the window whenever the car leaves the driveway.

Proud Samoans through and through.

Toa Samoa’s success and ultimate progression to the RLWC grand final was just another reminder of what sport has the power to do - bring a people together on a whole other scale.

It can light up a fire not just for Samoa, but for other Pacific nations too - especially when we are the underdogs. Not expected to progress. Not expected to win.

L-R: Narelle Apa, Georgina Lee and Mineha Ikitau at a Toa Samoa fan zone at Parrs Park, West Auckland, yesterday. Photo / Supplied

The legions of fans who paraded through parts of Auckland - namely Māngere, Otara and even Henderson and Glendene, West Auckland - showed off that true Samoan pride and spirit.

Younger generations got to see that up close and personal - something that is very special, especially when you are born and raised outside of Samoa.

It brought something incredible to the tournament and not seen since the Tongan rugby league team, Mate Ma’a Tonga, did the same thing for its country and people a few years ago.

The hope is that we see it again in future tournaments. We hope to see players being given the chance to play - and we hope more of our brothers and sisters are inspired to represent the motherland.

Australia won today, but Toa’s performance this tournament makes the possibility of what lies ahead a sweeter win for us.

And now to get ready for church.

Samoan fans were out in force throughout the tournament. Photo / Hayden Woodward



