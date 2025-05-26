A split in the FAST Party in January saw Fiame remove FAST Party chairman La’auli Leuatea Schmidt and several FAST ministers from her Cabinet.

In turn, he ejected her from FAST, leaving her isolated and leading a minority government.

Earlier this year, over a two-week period, Fiame and her minority government defeated two back-to-back leadership challenges.

On February 25, with La’auli’s help, she defeated a no-confidence vote moved by Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, 34 votes to 15.

Then on March 6, this time with Tuilaepa’s help, she defeated a challenge mounted by La’auli, 32 votes to 19.

The Prime Minister says her focus was to complete her term. Photo / Government of Samoa via Facebook

While in Aotearoa last week, Fiame said the Pacific was facing a tough time with geopolitics.

She told Pacific Waves that her focus was to complete her term.

“We had two motions of no confidence. I have always said that parliament would determine whether we remain in government as a minority government, and it would appear that that is still the status quo.”

She said at the time that the budget was going to be another usual parliamentary issue that determines confidence.

“My reading is no one really wants to go to an early election,” she said.

“There are a few technical issues that would make it difficult. The main one being that we are doing a complete re-registration of the voters, and I think we are not yet at 60%.”