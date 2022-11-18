Samoa takes on Australia in the Rugby League World Cup final tomorrow. Check out some of the fan zones happening in your local community. Photo / Tiitii Tuliaupupu

The Rugby League World Cup comes to an end this weekend - and with it, an epic showdown between Australia and Samoa that has already got fans hyped up and excited.

Toa Samoa’s fans have arguably been the most vocal, as the team’s ongoing success has seen the team’s support not just in New Zealand, but around the world, amplified.

That was particularly the case in the last two weeks, when Samoa made it through to the semi-finals and then went on to beat England in a thrilling match to take up a final spot this weekend.

There have been parades all around the world this week, in particular, and calls from Toa Samoa’s fans for official parades and fan zones have seen local councils and community leaders banding together in a matter of days to make those happen.

South Auckland

Māngere has a 275 fan day celebration happening today at the David Lange Park between 2pm and 5pm.

People are encouraged to come along with their vehicles decorated for a parade. However, members of the public are advised to participate safely.

This event is being pitched as family-friendly and there is strictly no alcohol allowed.

A fan zone dubbed the Otara Le Toa Samoa - 274 Fan Zone - at the Otara Town Centre will open to the public from 5pm to 10pm today; with food and live entertainment on the cards.

The fan zone will be opening again in the early hours of tomorrow morning in the lead-up to the grand final.

It will open between 3am and 9.30am tomorrow; with a live-streaming of the game starting at 5am, as approved by Spark Sport.

Again, alcohol is strictly not allowed and there will be security on site to help with traffic management and general security of the event.

West Auckland

It’s not all about the Southside, as West Aucklanders will be happy to know that an official fan zone has been set up in their neighbourhood too.

The fan zone at Parrs Park, Glen Eden, will take place from 2pm to 7pm today and will have food stalls available and live entertainment. Some of the main acts include Samoan singer Lani Alo, Jayemz, DJ651, DJLamonnz, DJ Mike and Freshmans.

There will also be performances from the Tatau Academy, True Uso Siva Academy and many more, organisers say.

Pacific pride is being encouraged at this event and all are welcome - Samoan or not.











