Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh for a Service of Prayer and Reflection for her life. Video / AP

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh for a Service of Prayer and Reflection for her life. Video / AP

A young soldier from Fiji says he was humbled when asked to be one of the select few to take on the duties of a pallbearer for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Peni Ben Tubuna is a member of the Royal Regiment of Scotland in Edinburgh, and was asked to be a pallbearer following news the Queen had died late last week.

Photographs and video footage which started to appear online and via news channels around the world showed Tubuna among eight pallbearers - all dressed in their formal finery - carrying the Queen's coffin on their shoulders.

The 21-year-old, who hails from the Fijian province of Rewa, acknowledged the priviledge he had been given in his role and what that means to his people back in the islands.

"I felt blessed that being a Fijian, I was given such an important task," he told the Fiji Times.

"But I accepted it with humility because this is my job - it is a role I have to fulfill as a soldier."

Tubuna said he was told he would be a pallbearer on the same day the Queen died. He then called his family in Fiji - including his proud father.

Pallbearers, including Peni Tubuna, carry the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / Alkis Konstantinidis, Getty Images

Semi Tubuna told FBC News his son phoned a few hours after news that the Queen had died to let them know of his important role.

"I was so happy and excited to find out that he was chosen to be a pallbearer. I'm touched that he is not only doing his family proud, but his country.

"What's amazing about this is the fact there are thousands of soldiers and he is one of a handful to be selected."

There has since been a buzz around the country; with many locals taking to social media site Facebook to share how proud they are of the young Fijian.

Tubuna senior told the station that his son's special duty is similar to one which their family carries out - as is tradition - for anyone from the chiefly family in their home in Rewa.

It is understood Tubuna will also be a pallbearer on the day of the funeral; with the young soldier saying he was looking forward to being a part of the Queen's burial ceremony.

Another Fijian soldier makes royal headlines

"To be chosen to carry Her Majesty's casket is indeed an honour and I feel humbled to be bestowed with such a unique opportunity," he told Fiji Times.

It is not the first time a young Fijian soldier has made headlines around the world following a connection with the Queen.

In 2013, British Army Sergeant Rusiate Bolavucu suddenly sat down while the Queen was visiting Kendal, England.

She had stopped at Bolavucu and asked after his name and where he was from - to which he answered: Fiji.

As she passed him, Bolavucu gently sat down, removed his hat and clapped - as is traditional in Fijian custom when showing respect and humility in front of royalty, authority or their elders.

Bolavucu told the Daily Mail at the time: "The Queen has been to Fiji so she knows about it and asked me where I was from - so she smiled when she saw what I was doing."