L-R: Marist College students Jennifer Kaufusi, Gabriella Simoni, Sina Lemana and Olyvia Kaufusi at the Samoan stage. Photo / Mary Afemata

Day three at the Auckland Secondary Schools’ Polyfest is underway, with crowds descending on the festival as competition heats up - with the Pacific stages now open for business.

Performances started as early as 8.30am on the Tongan, Samoan, Niuean and Cook Islands stages.

Schools from all around Auckland are performing today and tomorrow, before the popular festival wraps up again for another year.

Marist College friends Jennifer Kaufusi, Gabriella Simoni, Sina Lemana and Olyvia Kaufusi were among students performing at the Samoan stage early this morning.

Sina was chosen to be this year’s taupou dancer for the group. The taupou is a highly sought after position and sees her performing a special traditional dance at the end of the group performance. It is a position traditionally reserved for the daughter of a high Samoan chief.

Speaking after their performance, Sina said although she was nervous, the siva (dance) felt natural because they had been practising and working hard together for the past few weeks.

The crowd watch on as students from Baradene College perform on the Samoan Stage at Polyfest. Photo / Mary Afemata

Her friends wore a beautiful blue puletasi (Samoan dress) for their uniform.

“We’ve been practising our hardest - a sisterhood. We know each other now,” Sina said.

“A lot of us didn’t know each other, but now we’re friends and doing Polyfest - we got each other.”

Students from Marcellin College, in Royal Oak, on the Tongan Stage at Polyfest. Photo / William Sangster

Just after 9am, it was estimated around 500 people were in the crowd near the Samoan stage - and people were still coming.

There was lots of cheering and applause as students took to the stage. Baradene College’s item included a Samoan song sung to a tune from Mamma Mia.

Marcellin College students Fa'e Jnr Takai (head boy) and Sheila Latu at the Tongan Stage. Photo / William Sangster

The Tongan stage is also heating up, as schools start their performances. The Tongan stage is somewhat different; in that schools perform separate kinds of dances at different times.

Marcellin College, in Royal Oak, performed their first dance for the day - the Māʻuluʻulu. They will go on stage again later this afternoon.

The area around the Tongan stage was already full just after 8.30am, with lots of engagement from the crowd as students sang and danced.

Marcellin College head boy, Fa’e Jnr Takai, and fellow student Sheila Latu, were among those performing today.

Fa’e Jnr said: “For me, it’s a time where everyone showcases their culture. It’s beautiful and lovely to see.”

- more to come -