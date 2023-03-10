Students from St Dominic's College took to the Tongan stage yesterday. Photo: Ben Campbell / BC Photography

Sunny skies will guarantee an epic final day of competition at what has been a hugely successful Auckland Secondary Schools’ Polyfest this year.

The festival, celebrating its 48th birthday, finally got to return to normal after various disruptions, including the Covid-19 pandemic, meant for cancellations and an online competition over the last few years.

It is already a packed out venue at the Manukau Sports Bowl early this morning, as members of the public head out in droves to get the best parking spot and to see their children perform traditional siva (dance) and song in their mother tongue - Niuean, Tongan, Samoan and Cook Islands.

An estimated 60,000 people are expected to have walked through the Polyfest gates this week.

Avondale College's Samoan group were big favourites yesterday. Ben Campbell / BC Photography

Today’s programme

Students will be performing on all the Pacific stages that opened yesterday - Samoan, Tongan, Cook Islands and Niuean - from 9am to 3pm.

The Samoan stage has 11 high school groups performing today. The Tongan stage has performances for the ma’ulu’ulu and kailao dance categories.

Spectators will also be treated to a performance from Samoan country singer Sam Ah Chookoon, better known as Mr Cowboy, around lunch time.

De La Salle's Tongan group showing off their skills. Ben Campbell / BC Photography

Marcellin College show off their siva skills at the Samoan stage. Photo: Ben Campbell / BC Photography

Niuean stage spectators will see seven groups from around Auckland. Of note are the defending champions for this stage, students from Auckland Girls’ Grammar, who are up at 1pm.

While the Cook Islands stage will feature five group performances. Defending champs Māngere College take the stage at 1.30pm.

Each stage will then hold prizegiving ceremonies from about 2.30pm to 5pm.

Polyfest event director Seiuli Terri Leo-Mauu says it has been an amazing return for the festival that continues to give young people the chance to shine on stage in a unique way.

“ASB Polyfest is all about the kids. This is where they get their cultural injection,” she said.

“This is where they get to come together and celebrate who they are.”

As well as the performances, members of the public will be treated to delicious foods from around the Pacific region and Aotearoa at the many food stalls at the festival.

There are also various stalls selling traditional Pasifika and Māori handicrafts, jewellery, clothing and other merchandise.