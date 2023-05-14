A Cook Islands Police officer was stabbed with a pair of scissors in a violent incident in downtown Avarua. Photo / CI Police

A Cook Islands Police officer was stabbed with a pair of scissors in a violent incident in downtown Avarua. Photo / CI Police

A police officer in the Cook Islands is recovering after being stabbed in an incident at a market that is popular with tourists and locals alike.

Authorities were called to downtown Avarua after a tourist called Police to report he had been punched by a man about 10am yesterday (Saturday, local time).

Police said the man involved was reportedly heavily intoxicated and aggressive and had gone on a “threatening rampage”.

Incident happened at popular tourist market

“He had made his way to the Punanga Nui Market, seizing a pair of scissors from a retail outlet, and continuing on the main road in a threatening and abusive manner,” a police statement said.

“Police officers managed to contain the man...but one - who was off-duty- was stabbed with the scissors.”

The Punganga Nui Market, in Avarua, is a market popular with tourists and locals alike. Photo / Cook Islands Tourism

The Punanga Nui Market is located near the waterfront next to downtown Avarua - Rarotonga’s main township - just around the corner from the Rarotonga International Airport.

The market is a hive of activity on Saturday mornings, in particular, with the many food and handicrafts stalls making it a popular attraction for tourists.

The off-duty officer sustained wounds to his body, local authorities said.

The man involved is said to be known to local authorities and was recently released from prison.

“He was subsequently remanded on multiple charges - including carrying an offensive weapon, wounding with intent and assaulting a constable.”