Talent runs in the family: Ernestina Bonsu Maro (left) and her mum, Yinuki Maro, are on a mission to make their family dreams come true.

The first and only talent agency in South Auckland is now open for business at one of the oldest retail hubs in Tāmaki Makaurau - Māngere Town Centre.

EBM Artistry is the latest local business to occupy the new Nesian Collective store that is now officially opened to the public.

Nesian Collective is an initiative by I Am Māngere, a community-led charitable trust.

Chief executive Toni Helleur says the local community has requested improvements in the town centre for years.

“They are asking for better and more exciting businesses. Our community does not want anymore $2, vape, chicken n chips or laundromat shops.”

I Am Māngere is now part of the town centre’s executive committee, advocating for change, supporting local start-ups and providing an “array of new, locally based and vibrant businesses and products.”

EBM Artistry is a multi-cultural platform that specialises in cultural dancing, modelling, social media and public relations. It also has its own fashion line.

Director Ernestina Bonsu Maro is a former Miss Cook Islands NZ, media personality and a passionate community advocate in the area known as the 275.

“My creativity stems from this community. It’s my life. I wanted to bring my agency to the town centre because there’s so much talent.

“You see the dance groups, Polyfest, the schools and our youth. I want our people to come into a space that’s for them and a reflection of them,” says Bonsu Maro.

‘I like to think outside the box’

The multi-talented entrepreneur hails from Pukapuka in the Cook Islands through her mother and Ghana through her father.

She credits her creativity, mindset and commitment to empowering others to her upbringing, being of African and Pacific Island descent and being raised in South Auckland.

“I’m an entrepreneur. A hustler. I like to think outside of the box.

“It’s all about diversity - Latinos, Africans, Europeans, Polynesians. God’s love is huge and I have so much love.”

With almost a decade of modelling and pageantry experience, Bonsu Maro aims to open doors for local talent to shine in the entertainment industry, arts and culture.

“I’ve realised my purpose is to serve the talent around me, for a generation to know who they are and what they’re gifted with.”

It runs in the family

Another local talent looking to legitimise her business in the Nesian Collective store is Lamulamu Delicacy owner Yinuki Maro - Ernestina’s mum.

In a heartfelt message on social media, Bonsu Maro shared: “Tu Ki Mua Te Vae Matua (God is great). The biggest blessing is being able to bring [our] dream to life. She is so talented and gifted.

“Thanks for being my inspiration, Momma. I am in awe of how you always serve others always so humble and always put community and people first. It’s time to start actioning the dreams of my family.”

Nesian Collective business owners and I Am Māngere team at the Nesian Collective launch. Photo / Pacific Business Hub

The store, located across from the Māngere Library inside the centre, is also home to Emz Pineapple Pies, Marlina’s Cookies, Captured By Lina videography, Golden Gardenia and Danica Cooper jewellery, Pele playmats and SAVAGEDEZIGNZ.

Māngere Town Centre manager Dave Fearon said: “It’s a great idea to give people a chance to start their businesses here. The community is going to love it.”

Fearon got his start in a similar fashion, bringing the vibrant sounds of the Pacific to Māngere Town Centre.

“I had a CD shop over here 20 years ago. It was Cook IslandH[and] Hawaiian - Pacific music. I started out in the markets.

“You dip your toes in the water, see how it goes, get a chance to build up experience then move into a shop. It’s expensive to set up a shop these days so this is a great idea.”

Nesian Collective businesses will share the store space and running costs, supported by I Am Māngere to test their products and learn commercial leasing and business development.

Bonsu Maro pays homage to the sacrifices made by Pacific people who migrated to New Zealand in the generation before hers, working low-wage labour jobs to support their families.

Humility is a pillar of Pacific culture, but she says now is the time for local talent to shine and turn their passion and skills into legitimate business opportunities.

“It’s a confidence thing. We’re so scared to take opportunities and we wait until others move before us and we sit at the back. Let’s start empowering our community to invest in what they want to do, rather than what they have to do.

“We’re on eggshells all the time. Just crack them and start walking! Be you - be fearless!”