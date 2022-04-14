Our Ocean Conference held in the Pacific, indigenous methods to tackle climate change

The Republic of Palau and The US co-host the seventh Our Ocean Conference 2022 in Palau. Photo / US Secretary of State Flickr

Our Ocean Conference 2022 kick-started the Easter weekend in Palau, with representatives across the world who have a mutual goal to combat climate change.

Minister for Pacific Peoples and Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs Aupito William Sio was at the event to reinforce New Zealand's commitment to the conservation and sustainable use of the Pacific.

"I hope that we can demonstrate Pacific leadership on ocean conservation, but also reconnect with many of our Pacific partners after a long period of Covid-19 disruption," Sio said.

"The Pacific is central to the lives, cultures and wellbeing of Aotearoa and our Pacific whānau."

The conference held in Palau focuses on promoting sustainable fisheries, creating sustainable blue economies, advancing marine protected areas, achieving a safe and secure ocean, and tackling marine pollution.

It's the seventh Our Ocean Conference and co-hosted by The Republic of Palau and The United States. It's said to be a key event for countries to commit to concrete actions to protect the ocean.

For the first time, the conference was held in the Pacific and hosted by a small island state. This highlights the critical role and leadership of indigenous peoples and local communities in tackling climate change.

"The ground-breaking solutions that emerged are the Pacific narrative and the indigenous viewpoints or what I call cultural intelligence," Sio told the Herald.

"The Pacific world really united on the narrative that the ocean is central to our lives and what connects us. I've used the word kaitiakitanga, which all the islands understand."

Sio said it was very important for those who are not from the Pacific to see the reality of the ocean levels rising and to acknowledge that islands like Palau are at the face of devastation.

"People who have never been to this part of the world before are seeing for the first time what it's like to be living and breathing climate change."

He said 20 per cent of countries in the world emit 80 per cent of global emissions.

"For those who can do something about reducing carbon emissions from their nations, they had the opportunity of learning from the Pacific.

"Be more pro-Pacific, align your narrative with what we're trying to do. This is the narrative I hope they go away with.

"We are asking for greater ambition and commitment to protecting the ocean. It requires strong voices from all Pacific Island nations, our strengths are in standing united."

From the six previous conferences, participants have been able to protect at least five million square miles of ocean.

More than 500 representatives are from foreign governments, intergovernmental organisations, academic and research institutions, the private sector and civil society organisations.

A group of youth delegates also showcased their leadership and youth-led initiatives for ocean action.

It's the indigenous belief that the ocean is deeply rooted in the cultures, identities, and histories of oceania people. The connection to the ocean must be nurtured with each generation to ensure its protection.

As the first Pacific country and the first small island developing state (SIDS) to host this Conference, Palau will seek to highlight the realities of islands in the face of the ocean-climate crisis – particularly for the Pacific region.

Threats to the Pacific ocean directly impact ocean ecosystems and threaten peoples' livelihoods in places like Palau and other small island developing states, especially where the ocean is a primary source of sustenance.

"This year's theme — Our Ocean, Our People, Our Prosperity - draws on Palau's history as an ocean society and focuses on the approach to Pacific issues of Pacific peoples."

"The ocean as a pathway for our enduring connection with the Pacific is central to Tātai Hono, the recognition of deep and enduring whakapapa connections."

Minister of Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio with leaders discussing climate change at Our Ocean Conference 2022. Photo / US Secretary of State Flickr

Yesterday, Sio announced a $5 million partnership between Aotearoa New Zealand and the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA).

It is said to increase employment and economic benefits from the Pacific's offshore fisheries and is the third phase of a successful programme with the FFA that has delivered improved economic outcomes for the Pacific for sustainable use of the region's tuna fisheries.

"The FFA is an indispensable part of the Pacific, building regional solidarity and supporting economic resilience through the sustainable management of the shared tuna fisheries," Sio said.

It also welcomes the new component supporting increased female participation in the sector.