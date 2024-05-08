The Niue Assembly continue discussions on constitutional reform. Photo / MAM Kahealani Hekau

The small island nation of Niue is on the brink of change, as proposed constitutional amendments - including the official title of the country’s leader - have passed through their second reading.

One of the proposed changes includes the changing of the government head’s title to that of Prime Minister, rather than the current title of Premier - one that has been in place since 1974.

Niue’s Parliament - known as the Niue Assembly - was presented with four revised bills up for a second reading late last week (NZT).

They were: Changing the title from Premier to Prime Minister, increasing the total number of Cabinet Ministers from four to six, extending the term of each Assembly from three to four years and amending the reference in the constitution from Audit Office to Auditor-General.

What’s in a name?

Current Premier Dalton Tagelagi said the proposed changes signified Niue’s increased focus on their self-governance and the island’s Pacific identity.

“This year, Niue will be celebrating 50 years of self-governing. And so these amendments, such as moving to the title of Prime Minister and a larger Cabinet, reflect that.”

Premier of Niue Dalton Tagelagi. Photo / RNZ

Niue’s first premier, elected in 1974, was Sir Robert Rex. He would serve as the country’s leader for 18 years until his death in December, 1992.

Sir Robert was a well-respected leader who was among the pivotal few, including Niuean administrator Terry Magaoa Chapman and former Premier of Niue Mititaiagimene Young Vivian, who advocated strongly for Niue to be self-governing.

They achieved that dream on October 19, 1974, when the island nation became self-governing in free association with New Zealand. Under the Niue Constitution Act 1974, New Zealand provides economic and administrative help to Niue; as well as assistance with defence and security or foreign affairs, if requested.

New Zealand home to more than 30,000 Niueans

It also means Niueans are considered to be New Zealand citizens.

There are more Niueans living overseas - particularly in New Zealand - than on island. The 2018 Census showed there were 30,868 people of Niuean descent living in Aotearoa, compared to the 1620 living in the motherland.

Members of the Auckland Girls Grammar Niuean group wait backstage to perform at the ASB Polyfest at the Manukau Sports Bowl. 15 March 2019. New Zealand Herald Photograph by Jason Oxenham.

In the past, the title Premier has been used for Crown colonies. Prime Minister is used for self-governing countries.

Tagelagi is encouraging the Niuean public to carefully consider the proposed changes as part of the country’s 50th celebrations and ahead of the annual Aho Pulefakamotu (Constitution Day) on October 19.

There is now a mandated 13 weeks stand-down period - during which the general public will be given the chance to consider the proposed amendments in public consultations.

Politicians will gather again for the third reading in August.

“As the Premier of Niue, I urge us to embrace responsibility and take ownership of our Constitution,” Tagelagi said.

“Let us take charge of our future together; shaping a governance that reflects Niue’s aspirations and values.”

