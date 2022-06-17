Matthew Fiso is the first Samoan and Pacific Islander to captain the NZ Paddle Blacks team. Photo / Supplied

Aotearoa has its first canoe polo captain of Pasifika heritage - and he is heading to the top of his game.

Samoan New Zealander Matthew Fiso will be leading the New Zealand Paddle Blacks to the Canoe Polo World Championships being held in France, in two months.

The 33-year-old was announced as captain earlier this year and has been told he is the first Samoan and Pacific Islander to do so.

He said he is proud to represent his heritage in a national representative team.

"It's pretty humbling and special - not to just represent my country, but also my family and to be named captain was the icing on the cake."

Canoe polo is a sport that was invented in 1970 in London and was later officially demonstrated in 1987 at the National Canoe Exhibition in Germany.

In New Zealand, compared to sports like rugby and netball, the game is still a relatively new concept.

Fiso said he hoped his captaincy will provide some hope for tagata moana (people of the Pacific).

"There aren't many Pacific Island players in the top grade and being named captain, I hope that this will draw more Pacific Islanders to the sport."

Matthew Fiso is hoping more youngsters get into the sport. Photo / Supplied

The Paddle Blacks - the country's senior national men's squad - was formed in 1994 when the first world championship competition was held.

The team has competed in 12 world championship tournaments since then. The competition is held every two years.

The P.E teacher who changed his life

Fiso, a former student of Wellington's Rongotai College, paid tribute to his year 9 P.E teacher, Mr Rapson, who introduced him to the sport.

"From the moment I got in a kayak, I knew it was my sport. I did play rugby and was lucky in my final year at college to make the First XV, where I was awarded most improved and best forward.

"I played lock and just couldn't get over putting my head in the scrums. I was always worried about getting cauliflower ears," he laughed.

The New Zealand Paddle Blacks are heading to the world champs being held in France in August. Photo / Supplied

The team will be playing in two warm-up competitions in Belgium before competing against the world's best at the competition, which runs from August 16 to 21.

Getting to the big tournament in Saint-Omer, however, does not come without its challenges.

The Wellington-born player acknowledged it is an expensive trip for him and his team.

The month-long tour is going to cost about $10,000 per person and a Givealittle fundraising page has been set up in a bid to help him get to France.

"This is all player-funded. I have been very fortunate through fundraising and almost raised enough to cover my flights, uniform and part of my accommodation."

He said he is thankful for the help and support he continues to get.

The Paddle Blacks has risen from 19th place in the international rankings, in 2002, to fifth spot in 2018. The goal is to get first place this year.

The Kiwis are working to compete in the 2025 World Canoe Polo Games - the equivalent to the Olympics for the game.

This will be Fiso's first time presenting Aotearoa in canoe polo and he says he would love to see more youngsters getting involved.

"Give it a go. It's fun, it's different and doesn't matter what your background is. The sport is for everyone and anyone."

To help Michael on his journey, visit: Fiso to France