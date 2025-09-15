Te Wharekura o Ngā Maungarongo me TKKM o Te Kōtuku perform on the Māori stage at last year's Polyfest. Photo / Ben Campbell
A decision to split Māori events off from Auckland’s popular Polyfest secondary school cultural festival is raising questions of cultural unity.
The move will see next year’s event being held at the current and well-known home, Manukau Sports Bowls, from March 18 to 21 without a Māori stage.
ThePacific Island stages - Samoan, Tongan, Niuean and Cook Islands - will remain there, as will the Diversity Stage - which includes Chinese, Indian, Filipino, Korean, Japanese, Sri Lankan, African, Cambodian, Tokelauan, Fijian and Indian Punjabi cultural groups.
However, the Māori stage will move further down the road to the Due Drop Events Centre in Manukau, and will be held about two weeks later, from March 30 to April 2.
“We want to reassure our supporters that Polyfest will continue its focus on unity between cultures - especially our Māori and Pacific whānau, as was intended by our founders 50 years ago.”
Craggs, principal of South Auckland’s Papakura High School, said this was also the next step in the event’s evolution.
“[It] will allow more rangatahi (youth) to showcase their culture on the Polyfest stages.”
The announcement has caused some debate among the community.
Huhana Watene, the national president Māori of the NZ Tertiary Education Union, acknowledged that with growth comes change. But she also questioned whether moving the Māori stage away from the main festival would cause division.
“Is it more important that there is that inclusiveness?” she asked.
“Maybe the original concept of why the kapa haka groups performed - to share, to engage - maybe that’s something that they need to seriously look at retaining.
“Because we will lose it, it will be lost, if it’s only just Māori.”
Watene, whose whānau perform kapa haka, said Polyfest provides a unique united cultural experience by showcasing diverse group performances in one place.
Kapa haka-only events like Te Matatini already exist, she said.
The annual event celebrated its 50th birthday this year and has grown to be the world’s largest secondary schools’ cultural festival, attracting up to 100,000 spectators over the now four-day event.
Originally involving four high schools, the aim was to promote cultural pride and to bring schools and different cultures together, the festival’s website says.
