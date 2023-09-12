Usaia Wacavai Matanibukaca Rhodes is a proud Fijian who is fluent in te reo Māori.

Fijian teenager Usaia Wacavai Matanibukaca Rhodes describes his Kura Kaupapa Māori journey as one of “greatness”.

Usaia is a proud Fijian fluent in te reo, as he has attended Māori immersion school since he was a 2-year-old.

The 14-year-old now speaks three languages fluently - English, Fijian (Naitasiri dialect) and te reo Māori.

Usaia comes from the villages of Lutu, Wainibuka, Matailobau, Naitasiri and Kubuna in Fiji.

His mother, Evelyn, says language has always been important to her and she wanted to ensure it was passed down to her children.

Her dedication to language comes from her Pākehā father, who moved to Fiji as a young boy.

He learned to speak Hindi, Punjabi and many Fijian dialects including Naitasiri, which Evelyn speaks to her children.

Erina Henare-Aperahama taught Usaia between the ages of 5 to 11.

He enrolled to attend Te Uru Karaka, a full immersion te reo Māori programme at Newton Central School in Auckland.

‘I’m supposed to be here’

Henare-Aperahama says Usaia has always carried himself strongly, being non-Māori in a Māori setting.

“It’s not easy to be in a setting where everyone is strongly one culture and you’re not,” Henare-Aperahama says.

Usaia with Erina Henare-Aperahama, who taught him from the age of five till 11.

“But just the way he’s always carried himself - when he’s been challenged, he stands firm and says: ‘No, I’m supposed to be here’.”

The programme only takes up to 51 students with entry criteria including competency in te reo Māori and a strong support network of te reo Māori speakers outside of the classroom.

At Te Whānau Awahou o Te Uru Karaka, Usaia played an essential role within the school.

He led the kapa haka group which performed at events including the Grey Lynn Park Festival and Auckland Primary Principal’s Association’s music festival.

Speaking about why he enjoys kapa haka, Usaia says: “The wairua you feel…letting all the emotions out.

“I remember me having my dreads and always having to tie it up [for kapa haka].”

Usaia’s te ao Māori passion expands out of the classroom and has inspired other whānau to enrol in kura kaupapa Māori.

His mother says that at 8 years old, Usaia was translating Māori television news programme Te Karere for his 80-year-old Fijian grandmother.

There have been challenges - Usaia has found himself ineligible for secondary school Māori units as he is not Māori.

However, he sees it as one of many life challenges he’ll have to overcome being non-Māori in Māori spaces and says it will not stop him from practising the second culture that has become part of who he is.



