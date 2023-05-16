Identical triplets Max, Jackson and Cale Tu'inukuafe have graduated with the same law degree from Victoria University this week. Photo / Victoria University

Identical triplets Max, Jackson and Cale Tu'inukuafe have graduated with the same law degree from Victoria University this week. Photo / Victoria University

The Tu’inukuafe triplets have celebrated every milestone together since birth - and they will do so again after graduating from university this week.

Identical brothers Cale, Max and Jackson Tu’inukuafe each graduate with a Bachelor of Laws degree from Victoria University, in Wellington, where they have spent the last few years living and studying.

The brothers are originally from Auckland’s North Shore and are former students of Westlake Boys High School.

At the end of 2017, they each received a Victoria University school leaver’s scholarship worth $5000 and celebrated their 18th birthday in a new home and a new start in the capital city.

Their choice to study law follows in the footsteps of their mother, High Court Judge Rebecca Edwards.

Jackson Tu’inukuafe, the youngest of the trio, shared an insight about what it has been like growing up as a triplet and particularly when studying the same thing at university.

‘We are extremely competitive with each other’

The Tu'inukuafe triplet brothers have each graduated with a law degree this week. Photo / Victoria University

“We are all extremely competitive with each other in everything that we do - everything. Studying law alongside each other was no exception.”

Eldest brother Cale - born a minute before Max - said: “Even if we didn’t study together, we would genuinely always end up being a couple of marks of each other.”

Although they studied law together, the brothers also branched out on their own at university; by studying different subjects.

Cale took on Psychology and Film. Max signed up for Finance and Economics. While Jackson enrolled in Development Studies.

They also lived in separate halls on campus.

In their first year at university, during their first lecture, the class was told it was likely that the person sitting next to them would not graduate from law.

“We were all sitting next to each other that day,” Jackson said.

The brothers have Pakeha heritage on their mother’s side and hail from Tonga on their father’s side.

Max Tu’inukuafe acknowledged that the support they had received from Victoria University’s dedicated Māori and Pasifika team had helped them throughout their university journey.

Extra tutorial sessions and student-led events including a Law School camp had also helped them hugely.

The brothers are already working as lawyers now, but plan to explore the world in the coming years.