K'aute Pasifika founder Elisapeta (Peta) Karalus (left) with her daughter and current K'aute Pasifika CEO Rachel Karalus. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

K’aute Pasifika Trust CEO Rachel Karalus, who took over the leadership role from the trust founder, her mother Elisapeta (Peta) Karalus, made an emotional and generous speech at the opening of the K’aute Pasifika Village in Hamilton.

She acknowledged the almost quarter of a century of struggle for the combined Pacific Island community to find acceptance and recognition in the Waikato and the wider New Zealand.

“This day has long been dreamed of and has been hard fought for,” Rachel said, pausing during the speech to maintain her composure with her mother standing close by with a hand on her daughter’s arm.

K'aute Pasifika founder Elisapeta (Peta) Karalus with her husband Noel Karalus. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

“The journey has not been straightforward or linear. As Pacific [people] in Aotearoa, we have worked hard to understand and to be understood by the context we found ourselves. In the same way, K’aute Pasifika has had to work hard to be heard and seen and valued and to get to a position of sustainability and credibility.

“What we are celebrating today is literally the physical manifestation of a community aspiration that was conceived by the Pacific communities that came together in Kirikiriroa 24-plus years ago.

“Their original vision was for GP services delivered in a culturally responsive way, an early learning service underpinned by a Pacific model of delivery and an iconic community space where we could be reminded of the shores we left behind and a place where we could celebrate our cultures, our languages and our ways of being and knowing.

“Many, many people have championed our cause, helped us overcome challenges, and contributed their expertise to deliver on the original vision, the original aspiration. An aspiration that was confirmed numerous times by feasibility studies, needs assessments and community consultation over the last 20 years.

“There have been many times over the years when the challenges and the barriers seemed insurmountable. There were ‘nos’ that needed to be converted to ‘yesses’. There were people who needed persuading that we had the credibility and the capability around us to achieve the vision and the aspiration.

K'aute Pasifika CEO Rachel Karalus acknowledged the almost quarter of a century of struggle for the combined Pacific Island community to find acceptance and recognition. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

“Through all of this, what has remained strong is our faith and our gratitude for every single opportunity, every door opened and even every difficulty or challenge for as we know these inspire growth. With this faith and gratitude, the impossible has become possible and then the possible has become a reality.

“We have a voice – we have been heard, and we are valued, we have undoubtedly been valued.

“The K’aute Pasifika Village is the collective achievement of the central government, local government, Tangata Whenua, the philanthropic community, the business community and our broader community. This village is a living example of what is possible when we all work together to achieve a shared vision for the betterment of all.

“We know the privilege attached to being able to occupy and operate from a space which is in the heart of Kirikiriroa, a greenbelt space, a space that is named in honour of a wahine toa, Hinemoa, a space that sits between our significant sporting and education facilities, flanked by Lake Rotoroa and the Waikato Awa. We acknowledge the responsibilities attached to that privilege and are encouraged by our growing relationship with the Kingitanga and Tangata whenua. We look forward to seeing that relationship continue to grow with our visit to Kingi Tuheitia next month.

Special guests at the opening included (from left): Ngametua Goodwright (Cook Islands), Asenaca and Nemani Delaibatiki (Fiji) who were among the original group of Pacific Island residents of Waikato who met 24 years ago to begin developing the idea of a Pasifika support group for the region. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

“K’aute Pasifika seeks to become the beating heart of a regional movement that continues to drive equitable outcomes for our people and to then start to drive excellent outcomes for all people using Pacific models of care.

“We continue to work towards excellence in our services to transform our futures and we look forward to continuing our contribution as Pacific to the fabric of Aotearoa, our contribution which is marked by principles of service and reciprocity and characterised by creativity, innovation, vibrancy and humour.

“It is so heart-warming for us to see you all here today. People from diverse and different sectors, people from all walks of life, all ages and all ethnicities. Thank you for being here today. This is belonging, this is community, this is homecoming. Your voice, your village, your future.”