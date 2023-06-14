Jasmine Tocher (centre left) plays Moana. Lupe Fakauafusi, part of the ancestor ensemble is beside her. They are flanked by the ocean ensemble and shiny ensemble Pippa Frith, 12, Ameila McGinty, 14, Ava Wynn, 12 and Jodie Wall, 12. Photos / Rebecca Mauger

Themes of friendship and family as well as ‘wahine power” will be centre stage when Katikati College has its entire-school production Moana Jr.

About 100 students from all years will hit the stage for the musical adaptation of the popular movie being held this month.

It’s the first entire-school production Katikati College has run in 21 years.

A vote was held to pick what production they’d be doing, says show director and head of arts Kylie Backhouse-Smith. Out of 10 possibilities, Disney’s Moana Jr was the favourite.

“It’s a really great production for a diverse community and fantastic for getting as many kids on stage as possible,” she says. There are many themes in the adaptation such as identity, friendship, family, heritage, finding your place in society, cultural traditions, as well as ecology and strong women.

The stage show is based on the movie about strong-willed Moana who sets off across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage and save her people.

Kylie says Moana Jr differs greatly from the movie. “There’s sections that pay homage to the movie but people will find a different directing concept really, while still staying true to the original roots.”

Students and staff are helping with the production in various roles. The show will start next week.

“The senior students have been instrumental, and many of our younger students coming through are really interested too.”

Jasmine Tocher and Lupe Fakauafusi.

People will be blown away by the talent on stage.

“We’re very lucky as we have really talented students ... and we also have our Pasifika group and they are amazing.”

Groups of various ensembles have been rehearsing for 11 weeks almost every lunchtime (once a week to 5.30pm) and three Saturdays a month.

A spokesperson says tickets are selling fast and the Friday-night show is nearly sold out.





The Details

What: Moana Jr

Where: Katikati College hall

When: June 21-23

Tickets: From school or Humanitix