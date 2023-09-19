Symone Tafuna'i has had a passion for athletics since she was 3 years old. Photo / Photosport

Symone Tafuna'i has had a passion for athletics since she was 3 years old. Photo / Photosport

Symone Tafuna’i was just 3 years old when she first started athletics.

Since then, the sport has taken her to the other of the world, given her an ambassadorship with a world-famous shoe company and planted her among New Zealand’s best sprinters.

The 25-year-old is also a digital sports journalist for 1News and is often found filming vox-pops with lively Warriors fans at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium.

Speaking to Island Roots, Auckland Ways hosts Mariner Fagaiava and Allyssa Verner-Pula for a special Mental Health Awareness Week episode, she shares that behind the athlete, broadcaster and daughter of Samoa is a hard-fought journey of living with depression and anxiety.

When she was eight years old, she beat a 22-year-old standing record at the Auckland Junior Athletics Track and Field Championships, beating the record of 9.19 seconds set in 1985.

At 16 years old, she was playing several sports and recalls wanting to participate in sprinting at a professional level.

“I was doing early morning trainings...[at 13 years old]. What do you mean I have to get up at 6am? I wanna watch Hi-5.”

An 8-year-old Symone Tafuna'i pictured in 2007 after beating a 22-year-old sprinting record. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The early starts eventually paid off when the young athlete was selected for New Zealand’s World Junior Track and Field Championship team at 18 years old.

But placed in a public-facing position from a young age, Tafuna’i says she was afraid to say the wrong thing and act the wrong way.

“Because of that, I lost a lot of my self-identity,” she says.

“I’ve learned from my past that the only people that matter to me are the people that I know have my back.”

Tafuna’i has been brave and forthcoming about her mental health and has previously spoken about the struggles she faced and losing her appetite during what she described as the worst year of her life.

She also speaks about a past relationship that contributed to some of her struggles.

“He just did not like me winning.”

A few weeks ago, Tafuna’i came off anti-depressant medication after a road of constant therapy, lots of tears and learning to trust herself again.

In her own words, she says she is thriving and looking forward to getting back on the track this summer, as well as adding stories to her byline as a reporter.

“I’m just trying to build my confidence back up again being an athlete - but also trusting the process again and having fun with it.”

