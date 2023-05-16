All public or private early childhood education schools and all daycare centre facilities will re-open from tomorrow (Tuesday, May 16 American Samoa time). Photo / Facebook / Government of Samoa

All public or private early childhood education schools and all daycare centre facilities will re-open from tomorrow (Tuesday, May 16 American Samoa time). Photo / Facebook / Government of Samoa

By RNZ

With an increase in measles vaccination coverage, American Samoa’s governor Lemanu P.S Mauga has directed the reopening of early childhood education schools and daycare facilities.

The decision was made by the governor in a new amendment on May 11 to his original Measles Emergency Declaration issued last month.

According to the new amendment, all public or private early childhood education schools and all daycare centre facilities will re-open from tomorrow (Tuesday, May 16 American Samoa time).

Additionally, all students, teachers, support staff attending in-person learning and childcare employees at daycare and childcare facilities must be fully vaccinated with the MMR vaccine.

Furthermore, all public or private elementary schools, high schools and colleges were reopened on May 1, 2023. But students, faculty and support workers must be fully vaccinated.

And if required, schools will utilise online/distance learning, and all authorities, departments and offices shall support the Department of Education to ensure that students when required, have access to online/distance learning, it says.

According to the amended declaration, “vaccination coverage has increased” to 97.4 per cent in elementary schools, 98.1 per cent in high schools, 89.4 per cent in early childhood education and 56.5 per cent in daycare centres.

It also states that 98.9 per cent of those in early childhood education have received their first vaccine dose and 91.7 per cent of those in daycare centres have received their first vaccine dose.

And some 2000 doses of the vaccine have been administered during this measles outbreak.

The amended declaration remains in effect through May 24.

Epidemiologist Scott Anesi said the probable measles cases have climbed from 58 to 60 and the number of laboratory-confirmed cases remains at two.

Anesi said the territory was still waiting for blood test results to return from Hawaii.

Meanwhile, health officials continue with their measles vaccination campaign in the territory, targeting those who have not had two shots.

- RNZ



