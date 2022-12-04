Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited the K'aute Pasifika village and fale last week with Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash (right). Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Pacific Island community trust K’aute Pasifika last week marked a special day as Jacinda Ardern became the first prime minister to visit the trust and New Zealand’s first pan-Pacific hub, the K’aute Pasifika Village in Hamilton.

Ardern visited the village and fale (traditional Pacific meeting house), taking shape in Hamilton’s Mill St opposite the FMG Waikato Stadium, with Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash.

K’aute Pasifika chief executive Rachel Karalus welcomed Nash and Ardern and gave them an overview of the trust’s work and progress on the village development.

“The development is the physical manifestation of community aspiration ... [it] is a true community, grassroots initiative.”

K’aute Pasifika has been fighting for the hub for more than 20 years with the whole village set to include health and wellbeing services, a GP and pharmacy, an early learning centre, social, employment and housing services as well as the fale, which will be used as a community space. The trust will officially open the village on January 17.

Karalus acknowledged the special occasion of Ardern being the first prime minister visiting, saying it was “significant” for the trust as “a small community provider”.

“We truly are at a place in our journey where we have visibility, where our voices are heard and where we are valued as a community.”

She said the visit was particularly special because among the visitors were “founding members” of K’aute Pasifika and the idea of the hub.

“[They] have been there at a time when [the trust] had no funding, no space to operate out of ... they didn’t have the visibility.”

Addressing Ardern, Karalus said: “I woke up this morning mid-dream. I was sitting on a water’s edge near the village I whakapapa to ... I was with you, Jacinda, and you were wearing a ... green dress ... I was telling you about our opening [in January] and you crinkled your nose — and then I woke up.”

She said she felt as if she had woken up so she didn’t have to hear the PM declining the invite.

“So I thought, it is our job [today] to change your mind that this opening is worth coming for.”

The Prime Minister, who was not expected to give an official speech, was delighted about the project, saying it was an “honour and privilege” to visit.

The Government contributed $8 million to the $12m development through the Provincial Growth Fund, so Ardern said it was “fulfilling to be a part of this” project and she would “love to” come back to the village for the opening.

Addressing Karalus, Ardern said: “I hope we can rewrite your dream ... [Let’s] see whether I can find myself a green dress for the opening.”

Waikato Regional Housing Initiative co-chair Lale Ieremia said the Government funding was a gift that helped to get the project off the ground. “I hope we returned it tenfold.”

Nash, who had visited the development before, is a fan, saying it will benefit the community.

“It’s absolutely amazing, game-changing.”

He said his favourite part of the development was the fale.

“[It] is unique, it represents everything Pacific.”

Nash used to work at the Auckland University of Technology whose CBD campus is across the road from the Fale Pasifika at the University of Auckland.

When asked which fale he liked better, the one in Auckland or the Hamilton one still under construction, he shielded his mouth in secrecy and whispered: “The Hamilton one.”

While the development carries the name Pasifika, the services the trust provides are not just for the Pacific community.

Ieremia said: “Aotearoa is in the Pacific. [This village] is for everyone.”

Karalus later added: “Our services are for all, but they are delivered in a Pacific way.”

The visit was attended by dignitaries who included Hamilton East MP Jamie Strange, Deputy Mayor Angela O’Leary, K’aute Pasifika founder and previous chief executive Leaupepe Elisapeta (Peta) Karalus, Trust Waikato kaumatua Tame Pokaia, Waikato Housing Initiative chief executive Aksel Bech, Papakura-based list MP Anahila Kanongata’a-Suisuiki, and Labour candidate for the Hamilton West byelection Georgie Dansey.

Strange briefly spoke about some of the challenges the trust and the development faced, in particular about the location. “Some councillors said this [development] should be built elsewhere ... [but] this is the right place for it.”

“For me it’s an honour and a bit emotional to have journeyed alongside you. I do feel connected.”

The oval-shaped fale with its distinctive curved roof has space for 670 people standing and will be used for programmes and community and cultural events, once it is completed.

The village is developed by Mount Maunganui company iLine Construction.

