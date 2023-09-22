Te Rito journalism cadets were among those at this year's indigenous workshop partnered with search engine and tech giant Google. Photo / Dominico Zapata

One of the world’s leading brands and tech giants - Google - is backing indigenous journalism and ensuring there is more diversity in the newsroom.

The global brand featured as a key partner in an indigenous workshop and camp for 24 people made up of budding reporters and journalists from around the Pacific region, including Australia.

Among the group were 12 Te Rito journalism cadets enrolled in this year’s programme that is sponsored by NZME, Whakaata Māori, Pacific Media Network and Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ (which owns Newshub) - in conjunction with NZ On Air’s Public Interest Journalism Fund.

The majority of this year’s cohort is made up of Pasifika students from Samoan, Tongan and Fijian heritage. There are also cadets of Māori and Indian descent.

Te Rito cadets, class of 2023, on their first day of induction, at Hoani Waititi Marae, Glen Eden. May 1, 2023.

Journalists from overseas who took part in the workshop also included those with Solomon Island and First Nations heritage.

One of the big themes of the workshop was the importance of connections and tapping into a journalist’s cultural aspects and lived experiences when carrying out their job.

NZME head of cultural partners and newsroom diversity, Lois Turei, said the collaboration was a historic moment in our media landscape, where they came together to provide an authentic indigenous way of story-telling.

NZME's Lois Turei is greeted at this year's indigenous journalism noho held in Tuakau, Waikato. Photo / Dominico Zapata

“It’s an opportunity to foster understanding and unity across cultures and communities through journalism,” she said.

“We came together to provide a platform to explore cultural perspectives in journalism and delve beneath the superficial layers to provide an authentic, indigenous voice in stories.”

Turei, who is the Te Rito programme manager, described the week as an enlightening and empowering experience.

This week’s workshop was held at Te Kotahitanga Marae in Tuakau, Waikato - allowing for another uniquely Aotearoa experience for those who travelled from overseas.

Participants were also treated to a traditional hāngi at Māngere Mountain, South Auckland, yesterday.

Journalists from around the Pacific took part in this year's noho. Photo / Dominico Zapata

NZME chief content officer for publishing, Murray Kirkness, acknowledged the importance of diversity in mainstream media.

“NZME believes in the power of diverse voices in the media,” he said.

“This partnership is testament to our commitment to empower indigenous voices, foster inclusivity and support under-represented communities.”

Google spokeswoman Uma Patel said they were happy the workshop could be expanded to include indigenous journalist from Australia this year.

“Audiences, newsrooms and journalists all benefit from a diverse news eco-system and I’m really looking forward to seeing what these young journalists do with the digital skills they learn during the camp.”