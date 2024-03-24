Former Cook Islands deputy prime minister Robert Tapaitau. Photo / RNZ Pacific / Lydia Lewis

By RNZ

A former deputy prime minister of the Cook Islands and two others in his administration have been sent to prison for a range of fraud charges.

The Cook Islands News reported High Court Chief Justice Patrick Keane sentenced Robert Tapaitau to two years and nine months in prison.

Tapaitau had faced three separate charges of use of a document to obtain pecuniary advantage and one of conspiracy to defraud.

He was convicted of “all or most” offences, a ruling from Justice Keane said.

The former National Environment Service director Nga Puna was jailed for five years.

His wife, former Infrastructure Cook Islands secretary Diane Charlie-Puna, was sentenced to 18 months’ jail.

A byelection has already been held for Tapaitau’s Penrhyn seat.

It was won by Sarakura Tapaitau, the former deputy prime minister’s wife.

- RNZ