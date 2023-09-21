Football Ferns player Grace Jale after a training session with Suva's U16s football team while on visiting her father's motherland, Fiji, for the first time. Video / Supplied

Football Ferns striker Grace Jale is used to being in the limelight on the field in New Zealand.

But a humble experience with young football players in Fiji has helped leave a life-changing impression on the young star and brought her closer to her Fijian roots.

After the Football Ferns were eliminated from the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the 24-year-old was invited by Tourism Fiji to travel to the island nation, where she has roots in Kadavu Island through her father’s side.

“Though I was born and raised in Auckland...I have always felt such a strong connection to the islands of Fiji,” she said.

“My father’s side of the family still [live] there and although this was my first time visiting, it feels like a home away from home.”

Grace Jale of New Zealand. Women’s International Friendly - New Zealand Football Ferns v Argentina at Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand on the Friday 20 February 2023. Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz

While there, Jale met with Suva’s Under 16s female football team and carried out a training session with them.

She described the training session as a wonderful opportunity to give back to young women in Fiji.

“What makes Fiji so special is its people - and in particular for me, the young girls of the Under 16s team,” she said.

“Their smiles and laughter throughout the session were incredible. They are so positive and, of course, very talented.”

Reconnecting with family and roots

Jale started playing football at the tender age of seven and would go on to be picked on the Football Ferns team at just 16 years old while a Year 11 student at Auckland’s Mt Albert Grammar School.

She made history when she became the first player of Fijian heritage to be named in New Zealand’s FIFA Women’s World Cup squad.

Football Ferns player Grace Jale visits a school in Fiji where she donated pre-loved football gear to students.

Coach of the Suva U16′s football team, Angeline Chua, said the time with Jale would leave a huge impact on her young players.

“For many of the girls, this is the first time they’ve met and trained with a female professional footballer.

“This experience has bolstered their belief in building a career from their football dreams,” Chua said.

“Seeing how far Grace has come has taught them that they too can excel at a sport they are passionate about.”

The trip was the first time Jale had visited her father’s motherland. She got to visit some of her family as well.

Jale called it a trip of a lifetime.

“Being able to reconnect with family has opened up a whole new world for me. Grateful,” she wrote online.

As part of her trip, she got to visit a local school, where she donated pre-loved football gear for the children.

She also got to try out a number of activities tourists are known to take part in when travelling to Fiji and other parts of the Pacific region - including snorkelling and zip-lining at Momi Bay - just over a 3-hour drive from the capital city of Suva.