Fa’amanatuina le Vaiaso o le Gagana Samoa 2023 - Celebrating Samoa Language Week 2023

Samoa Language Week starts today. Photo / NZME

Our most spoken Pacific language is taking centre stage this week with Vaiaso o le Gagana Samoa – Samoa Language Week kicking off around the country.

“Understanding and using the Samoan language across our nation is vital to its survival.

“The Samoan population in New Zealand are one of our fastest-growing populations and largest Pacific group. They represent 47.9 per cent of all Pacific people in our country.

“Gagana Samoa is our third most spoken language – following English and Te Reo Māori, and the second most spoken language in Auckland.

“This year we’ve invested $13.3 million from Budget 2023 to implement the Pacific Languages Strategy and ensure our communities have more opportunities to hear, speak and learn our languages.

“If our Pacific people have more tools and support for languages, we can ensure we preserve them for generations to come.

“The theme for our 2023 Samoa Language Week is ‘Mitamita i lau gagana, maua’a lou fa’asinomaga’ which translates to ‘Be proud of your language and grounded in your identity.’

Labour MP for Mana Barbara Edmonds during her maiden speech in Parliament on December 2, 2020. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“This year, the Samoa community have been busy planning in-person and online activities around learning through music, Pacific radio, school programmes and prayer services.

“During the week, we are encouraging everyone to value and use Gagana Samoa - be it our young people, families, church groups, or elders.

“The Leo Moana o Aotearoa Survey report published last year by the Ministry for Pacific Peoples shows the significant role Pacific languages play in the daily lives of our communities.

“For example, 84 per cent of Samoans believe it is important to be able to speak Gagana Samoa and 83 per cent use digital technology, media and the internet to help them connect more to their language and culture.

“No matter where you are on your language journey, I want to encourage everyone to speak and share our Samoan language as much as possible.”

Samoa Language Week, runs from May 28 to June 3. More information can be found on the Ministry for Pacific Peoples website.

Fa’amanatuina le Vaiaso o le Gagana Samoa 2023

O la tatou gagana Pasefika e tele ona fa`aāogā o le `ā taula`i i ai le va`ai i lenei vaiaso o le Vaiaso o le Gagana Samoa - Samoa Language week i le atunu`u.

“O le malamalama ma le fa`aāogāina o le gagana Samoa i lo tatou atunu`u atoa e tāua tele mo le fa`atumauina o le ola aga`i i luma.

“O le faitau aofa`i o tagata Samoa i Niu Sila o se tasi lea o faitauga ua matua`i fa`atuputeleina lava ma o e pito to`atele lea fa`alapotopotoga i le faitauga aofa`i a le Pasefika. O le 47.9 pasene o le faitau aofa`i lea o tagata Samoa mai tagata Pasefika uma o lo tatou atunu`u.”

“O le Gagana Samoa o la tatou gagana lona tolu e sili ona tautalagia – pe a uma le Igilisi ma le Te Reo Māori, ma le lona lua o gagana tautalagia i Aukilani.

“O le tausaga lenei ua matou fa`aagaga le $13.3 miliona mai le Paketi 2023 e fa`atino ai le Fuafuaga o Gagana a le Pasefika ma fa`amautinoa ai ina ia tele atu avanoa e fa`aāogāina ai tatou gagana.

“Afai e tele atu ni meafaigaluega ma fesoasoani mo tatou Pasifika mo a latou gagana, e matuā mautinoa lava o le `a fa`asaoina mo tupulaga o le lumana`i.

“O le autu o le tatou Vaiaso o le Gagana Samoa 2023 o le ‘Mitamita i lau gagana, maua`a lou fa`asinomaga’ lea e fa`aliliuina i le ‘Be proud of your language and grounded in your identity.’

“O le tausaga nei, ua pisi ai lava le mamalu o Samoa i le faia o fuafuaga mo le faatinoga o galuega i luma o tagata ma i luga o le initaneti e uiga i le a`oa`oina e ala i musika, leitiō Pasefika, polokalame a`oga ma mafutaga tatalo.

“I le gasologa o le vaiaso, matou te fa`amalosi`au i tagata uma ina ia fa`atāuaina ma fa`aāogā le Gagana Samoa - po `o tatou tupulaga talavou, aiga, aulotu, po`o ē mātutua.

“O le Leo Moana o Aotearoa Survey report na lomia i le tausaga talu ai e le Matāgaluega mo Tagata Pasefika o lo `o fa`aalia ai le tāua tele o le sao o gagana Pasefika i olaga o aso uma o o tatou nu`u.

“Mo se fa`ata`ita`iga, o le 84 pasene o tagata Samoa e talitonu e tāua le mafai ona tautala i le Gagana Samoa ae o le 83 pasene o lo `o fa`aāogāina tekonolosi tau komepiuta, ma ala fa`asalalau ma le initaneti e fesoasoani ai iā i latou e feso`ota`i atili i la latou gagana ma le aganu`u.

“Po `o fea lava ua o`o i ai le malosi o lau gagana, ou te fa`amalosi `au mo tagata uma ina ia tautala ma fa`asoa atu la tatou gagana Samoa i taimi uma e te mafai ai,.

O le Vaiaso o le Gagana Samoa, e amata mai i le aso 28 o Me i le aso 3 o Iuni. E mafai ona maua nisi fa`amatalaga i luga o le`upega tafa`ilagi o le Ministry for Pacific Peoples.

Barbara Edmonds is Minister of Pacific Peoples.