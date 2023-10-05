CRAb can cause infections of the blood, urinary tract and lungs. Photo / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

By RNZ

A drug-resistant infection is “a ticking time bomb” in the Pacific - including New Zealand, according to new Otago University research.

A landmark study, just published in The Lancet Regional Health - Western Pacific journal, has found strains of carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (known as CRAb) are spreading between India, Fiji, Samoa, Australia and New Zealand.

Lead author Sakiusa Baleivanualala, from Otago’s Department of Microbiology and Immunology and the College of Medicine Nursing and Health Science at the Fiji National University, said little was known about CRAb transmission in the region.

The team identified previously unrecognised outbreaks of CRab in Fiji and Samoa that linked to strains in other parts of Oceania and South Asia, which indicated “the potential for high mobility and dissemination”.

Sakiusa Baleivanualala, right, of Fiji National University.

“CRAb can cause infections of the blood, urinary tract and lungs and, because it is resistant to medicine, infections are hard to treat, with an increased risk of disease spread, severe illness and death,” he said.

The researchers analysed CRAb detected in hospitals in Fiji and Samoa, and compared the strains to those from hospitals in New Zealand, Australia and India.

Their findings included:

A significant presence of CRAb in Fiji and Samoa.

Evidence of CRAb transmission within hospitals in Fiji and Samoa.

Ineffectiveness of some common hospital disinfectants against the strains.

Trans-national movement of CRAb strains, especially between India, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Samoa.

Professor James Ussher. Photo / Claire Concannon, RNZ

Professor James Ussher, of Otago’s Department of Microbiology and Immunology, said there was a “pressing need for immediate action”.

“The increasing prevalence of CRAb in healthcare settings in Fiji and Samoa is a ticking time bomb that could have catastrophic consequences if not addressed promptly.”

Researchers are calling for the re-evaluation of infection control strategies and public health measures, as well as a collaborative, funded approach to surveillance of antibiotic-resistant bacteria across the region.

“Knowledge empowers communities to advocate for better healthcare policies and practices,” Baleivanualala said.

“This should serve as a call to action for better infection control practices and antimicrobial stewardship around the world.”