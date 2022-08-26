The ceremony began at dawn this morning. Photo / RNZ / Marika Khabazi

Members of the Pasifika community have been welcomed onto Ōrākei Marae to commemorate one year since the Government formally apologised to Pacific families impacted by the Dawn Raids.

As the sun came up early this morning, members of Ngati Whatua formally welcomed members of the community who had been invited to witness the special event.

It has been one year since the Government officially apologised for the injustices of the infamous Dawn Raids of the 1970s, which saw rigorous immigration policies that led to early-morning raids on the homes of Pacific families.

People gathered at Orakei Marae. Photo / RNZ / Marika Khabazi

This time last year, Prime Minister Jacinda carried out an ifoga - a traditional Samoan apology - which saw her being covered with a fine mat that was then removed, signalling forgiveness.

Photo / RNZ / Marika Khabazi

At Ōrākei today, a Ngati Whatua kaumātua spoke of the special link between Māori and Pacific peoples.

"It's to remind us all of a connection that we have with each other.

"This is what whanaungatanga is," he said.

Members of the Pacific community are welcomed by Ngati Whatua at Ōrākei Marae this morning. Photo / Vaimoana Mase

Guests include Minister of Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio and Minister of Defence Peeni Henare, who gave a special speech on behalf of the manuhiri that thanked Ngati Whatua and its heart for tangata o te Moana-nui-a Kiwa (people of the Pacific).

A Samoan orator told the hosts they could not forget the love Ngati Whatua has shown over the years - including helping Pacific families at the time of the raids.

After the official welcome, Minister of Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio acknowledged the significance of last year's event and what the ifoga meant to Pasifika.

"It was a request for forgiveness …f forgiveness from those who died in pain.

"Racism hurts. Discrimination is mana destroyed."

People being welcomed onto Orakei Marae to commemorate the Government's apology for the Dawn Raids. Photo / Vaimoana Mase

Aupito said although the Dawn Raids were a part of our history, racism still exists.

"How do you eliminate it when our children, your children, even today are experiencing it [and] talking about it?

"It can't be done alone," Aupito said.

"If my voice breaks … it's tears of remembrance and pain, but also tears of hope for the future."