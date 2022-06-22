David Tua was honoured at an event inducting him into the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame. Video / @davidtuagym

David Tua is content.

He's at peace with his past. He's at peace with his present and he's at peace with whatever his future holds.

He is married to a wonderful woman, Helen, and life could not be sweeter for the Kiwi who climbed boxing's highest mountain in 2000 for a shot at the world heavyweight title, only to stumble at the final hurdle.

Going 12 rounds with the baddest man on the planet at the time, Brit Lennox Lewis, was not a bad effort.

And regardless of the number of knockouts Tua managed throughout his 21-year boxing career, that fight in Las Vegas in November 2000 will define his time in the ring.

What that fight and defeat doesn't define is who Tua is as a person now and as a man today.

Sitting in his gym in Onehunga, Auckland, it's difficult to determine if this is the real David Tua or he's feigning and pretty soon I'll be his next knockout victim. He's had plenty - 42 professional career KOs against a number of decent fighters throughout his illustrious time in the ring, to be precise.

Throughout his professional career, Tua had plenty of polkas who walked straight into his left hook or been on the end of a Thor-like hammer. I don't want to be another one.

Standing at 1.78 metres and weighing in at a solid 130kgs, the former heavyweight is still a formidable force of nature. He has muscles on muscles.

He's 15kgs heavier than his 115kg fighting weight but I don't want to be on the end of anything he might send my way.

And despite winning millions of dollars in prize money, then having his business dealings dragged through the courts of law and the courts of public opinion, the 49-year-old couldn't be more content with his lot.

Asked what he would do to those who had done him wrong, Tua is as quick as a straight jab to the jaw.

"I have no regrets with my life," Tua told the Herald, before flying to Los Angeles, USA to be inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame.

"I have been through many challenges but it's the challenges that bring out the best in your life."

Tua said his father's advice when he first turned professional in 1992 had kept him in check throughout his 21-year professional career that concluded with 59 fights, 52 wins - 42 by KO, five losses and oddly enough, two draws (according to highly respected boxing website boxrec.com).

Tua was only knocked out three times in his career.

"Once by my mum and the other two times during training," Tua laughs.

"Dad said to me when I first travelled to the States, make the money - don't let the money make you. I have tried to live to that principle.

David Tua said the best lesson he received in the US was how to defend. Photo / Dean Purcell

"I was born into a privileged life in Samoa. Mum and dad owned the only convenience store on our island and owned the only vehicle in the village.

"We left Samoa because mum and dad had a vision to come to New Zealand because they knew what they had worked hard for in Samoa would not sustain all of us kids in the future.

"They knew sport in New Zealand would set us up.

"I owed my parents so much for the sacrifices they made to us."

Tua's mum worked four jobs and his dad worked long hours to provide for the siblings, and then the wider whanau who followed them to New Zealand.

Tua was introduced to boxing at the young age of 7 by his dad.

Forced to take on kids much older and bigger than himself, when that avenue dried up, older cousins and even uncles also joined in to develop Tua as a boxer.

Tua said the best lesson he received in the US was how to defend.

"That prolonged and saved my career," Tua said.

Fast forward past his career and the court battles to 2017 when Tua met Helen. She has been his anchor ever since.

"I asked her parents if I could marry their daughter and that was a big moment in my life," Tua said.

"So now I am cool with everything. The challenges I had been through I could have gone the other way and had every right to, but I've worked hard to make my life what it is now.

"I truly believe God has given me a second chance and I have grabbed it with both hands."

In 2019, Tua also fulfilled another dream of having his Samoan tatau (traditional tattoo).

"When I was boxing, I asked my dad if I could get my tatau. He said no, because the boxing ring was no place for the tatau.

"There were boxers who had tattoos and I said to my dad, what about the other guys and dad said, 'they are not my son'."

David Tua has no regrets, as he is inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame. Photo / Dean Purcell

Tua also spoke about the recent death of his cousin Inga Tuigamala, who died suddenly in February following emergency hospital treatment.

Tuigamala had lost over 30kgs and was set to participate in the reality show Treasure Island.

Tua said Tuigamala's passing was not as big a shock as that of Inga's youngest sister Helen, who died three weeks earlier.

"Helen's death was a shock because of how it happened."

Helen and her pastor husband had been at a west Auckland church when a roller door fell onto her.

"I am a firm believer in faith and the day you are born is the day you die," Tua said.

"Inga went on a journey of working on his health and he was doing a great job but ultimately God called him home."

Tua said everyone had to take account for themselves, and he encourages fitness.

"I am not a motivator but we all have a choice. We all know what we have to do. I suppose we are the worst examples of ourselves, because we all give out the best advice but don't follow it ourselves."

Tua has also taken aspects of his training to the next level by posting online the massive weights he's pushing and hard-out exercises he is doing.

Tua also finds joy in helping young people find and develop purpose.

He is training a number of youth in boxing and life.

"I want them to be champions," Tua said.

"They may not be champion boxers but they will be champion people."