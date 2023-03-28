Members of Fiji's military are all smiles as they board an NZAF aircraft bound for home. Photo / NZDF

After about a month of helping to clean up parts of cyclone-devastated Hawke’s Bay, members of Fiji’s military have returned to their island home.

Up to 34 members of the Pacific nation’s humanitarian disaster relief task force, including engineers, put up their hand to travel to New Zealand about a week after Cyclone Gabrielle hit last month.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced that the Government had accepted an offer from Fiji’s Government to provide help on the ground.

At the time, the NZ Defence Force acknowledged the history of New Zealand responding to requests for help from Pacific countries in times of crisis or natural disaster.

“Now it’s our turn to accept that reciprocal support,” Colonel Mel Childs said.

The Fijian troops were all smiles as they made their way onto an NZ Air Force aircraft bound for their motherland this week.

The NZDF paid tribute to them and shared photos of their departure via their social media sites.

Vinaka vakalevu - ‘thank you to our friends’

“Thank you to our friends from Fiji,” the post says.

“Vinaka vakalevu (thank you very much) members of the Fijian Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief Task Force - including engineers (who) have been helping Hawke’s Bay communities affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.”

The Fijian contingent included members of Fiji’s national fire authority and national disaster management office.

🇫🇯🇳🇿After repairing roads, clearing slips & drains in Patoka, members of the Fijian engineer contingent were invited to stay on a farm & given the opportunity to engage with the locals with a Touch game & experience sheep shearing. Helping to raise morale after #CycloneGabrielle. pic.twitter.com/TWtHiSeV0y — NZ Defence Force (@NZDefenceForce) March 10, 2023

The majority of the group was based in Hawke’s Bay, where their diverse skills were called upon to help in the big post-cyclone clean-up - including helping to re-establish routes through flood-affected areas.

Five members of Fiji’s national disaster management office provided support to the National Emergency Management Agency based in Wellington.

The troops proved to be a hit with locals too, with members of the community in Pātoka, in the Hastings District, inviting them to see a slice of Kiwi farm life.

Earlier this month, members were invited to stay on a farm after helping to clear debris and slips in the area.