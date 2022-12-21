HMNZS Wellington delivers supplies of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine atolls in Tokelau in July last year. Photo / NZDF

Medical supplies from New Zealand are being sent urgently to Tokelau, after the small Pacific nation reported its first cases of Covid-19 since the global pandemic began.

Up to 11,900 rapid antigen tests, personal protective equipment, second booster vaccines and other medical supplies are due to arrive in Tokelau next week.

Associate Foreign Minister Aupito William Sio said: “The impact of Covid-19 is still being felt around the world - including in the Pacific. We know from our own experiences how challenging it is to deal with the virus.”

Covid-free for almost three years

Tokelau has, up until now, been one of the few countries around the world to remain free of Covid since the pandemic started about three years ago - largely helped by its isolated location in the Pacific.

Local authorities confirmed this week that five people - three children, a young adult and a 23-year-old woman - had tested positive for the virus while in quarantine on one of the country’s three atolls: Atafu.

The group had travelled from another atoll, Fakaofo, on a ferry that also included passengers from Apia, Samoa, to attend a wedding.

Head of Government Siopili Perez said on Tuesday that all five cases were in good health and good spirits; and were being monitored closely by Covid response teams.

Locals in Tokelau pick up supplies of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after being delivered by HMNZS Wellington last year. Photo / NZDF

Perez said an official request had been made to New Zealand for the second booster in a bid to continue to the fight against Covid; with Tokelau currently boasting a 96 per cent vaccination rate.

“Once our second booster has been administered, we will be even more confident in our fight against Covid-19,” he said.

“But for now, keeping the virus away from our community remains our utmost priority.”

In a bid to stop any potential spread of Covid to the other two atolls, including Nukunonu, a travel ban has been put in place between the three atolls except for essential officials and supplies.

That ban is in place until further notice. There are, however, no expected changes to travel arrangements and activities between Tokelau and nearby Samoa, Perez said.

The supplies from New Zealand are expected to arrive next Friday, December 30.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said Tokelau had done an “outstanding job” of building health resilience among its population and working in preparation for a potential Covid breakout.

Helping Niue deal with community transmission

She said New Zealand’s help was part of the ongoing commitment to support Pacific countries who also continue to combat Covid.

“They will provide a line of defence to Tokelau and contribute to achieving a safer, prosperous and resilient Pacific,” Mahuta said.

And they’re off! Safe travels to our #PACMAT Niue team 🇳🇺 fakaaue lahi for taking up the call to serve. pic.twitter.com/EdMv26f4Iw — Pasifika Medical Association Group (@MedicalPasifika) December 16, 2022

There is also moves for a team from the Pasifika Medical Association to respond to any needs in Tokelau, including additional primary health care doctors, nurses and surge laboratory personnel.

A similar team has been sent to Niue to support local medical staff there, as the country deals with community transmission of the virus.

The latest situation in Niue includes 23 new Covid cases - taking the total of active case numbers to 107.

Authorities are reporting that they continue to receive notifications for positive cases from events held last week, including the Niue High School graduation, the Niue High School Year 13 Ball and a gathering for the Niue Power Corp.

Locals are being encouraged to plan their gatherings carefully over the festive season; encouraging people who are feeling sick to stay home and asking guests to carry out a RAT test before attending an event.