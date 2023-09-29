Performers onstage in all their traditional finery at the 2021 Te Maeva Nui festival. Photo / Te Maeva Nui New Zealand

By Tiana Haxton of RNZ

The biggest cultural event on the Cook Islands calendar, Te Maeva Nui, will be celebrated in Auckland this weekend.

This is the third time the biennial festival has been held in New Zealand, where the Cook Islands cultural heritage comes alive in a two-day showcase of creative arts, language, song, music and dance.

A group of performers enjoy their stage time during Te Maeva Nui 2021. Photo / Te Maeva Nui New Zealand

The festivities began with the Tu Rangatira Awards on Thursday evening, acknowledging community members for their achievements across eight categories including business, international, sports, youth, health, community, education and creative.

The two-day competition follows, kicking off with the Te Maeva Nui Parade at the Trusts Arena, Waitakere, at 1pm today.

Creative director Duane Wichman-Evans is looking forward to the event being even bigger than previous years.

“The Te Maeva Nui festival has grown from strength to strength with over 1500 performers participating, ranging from 13 years to 70 years of age. With our community support we have outgrown past venues and anticipate continued growth,” Wichman-Evans said.

They are anticipating over 10,000 people to visit the showgrounds, with the Kapa Markets boasting a tantalising array of Cook Island delicacies, arts and crafts, fashion, flashmob performances and more.

Former Miss Pacific Islands runner-up Ernestina Bonsu Maro said she cannot wait for the action.

“It’s not just about the performances but it’s about the whole atmosphere that you’re coming into when you step into the event, you’re just going to be blown away,” Maro said.

“It’s all about celebrating our culture. We only have this event every two years so everyone comes together, and it just keeps expanding. 2019 was huge, and 2021 was like Polyfest on steroids! Everyone is so excited for this year.”

Antony Vavia (second from left) with Mitiaro Te Maeva Nui dancers and supporters. Photo / RNZ Pacific / Tiana Haxton

There are 10 teams competing, representing the country’s various vaka (districts), oire (villages) or enua (islands).

The island of Mitiaro is entering for the very first time this year and began their preparations in April.

The hype drew together those who hail from the small island community.

“This was my biggest driver to join. With that sort of excitement, we’ve brought together a massive team - quite symbolic of how ‘mighty’ we are!” said Antony Vavia, who will be performing at the festival.

With today bringing the first night of performances, Vavia is “feeling a healthy mix of excitement and a shot of nervous, but it feels great to be able to go into this competition with our team that has evolved into a family over the last few months”.

Representing Aitutaki, Dawn Boxer is just as excited.

“Myself and my team can not wait to share our performance with everybody. We have been preparing for the last six months and are all so proud to be representing our beautiful homeland,” he said.

Te Maeva Nui is a platform for Cook Islanders living in New Zealand to connect with their heritage.

“I think it’s very important for our community, especially our young ones to get involved, as culture is our identity and makes up who we are as individuals,” Boxer said.

“Our tamariki [youth] need to learn and embrace our Cook Islands culture so that it may never die and so they’re also able to pass that knowledge and culture on to our future generations.”

And Vavia agrees: “I sometimes wish I had been more involved with Te Maeva Nui during my upbringing.

“Perhaps I’d be a better dancer today if I had been. Reflecting on being in Mitiaro, just being in the community or village space is what I find valuable. It’s something special, and I reckon it’s a goldmine for our younger crowd, even if they haven’t figured that out just yet.”

“Our performers are preserving our past, participating in our present and paving a road for our future generations,” Wichman-Evans added.

His message encapsulates this year’s theme: Te Ora’anga Keretitiano i roto i te Matakeinanga. Stories - Christianity - Preserve.

The show nights run from September 29 and 30, with the doors opening at 4pm at the Trusts Arena, Waitakere.

Tickets are still available online for both nights here.

Performers entertain during Te Maeva Nui 2021. Photo / Te Maeva Nui New Zealand

- RNZ