This is the first confirmed detection of the virus in Hawaii and matches the strain that has infected dairy cows and domestic poultry on the US mainland.

The CNMI has also maintained its ban on poultry imports from the US mainland, reinforcing its commitment to protecting local flocks and wildlife.

“If HPAI can reach Hawaii, it can reach here,” said Lauren Cabrera of the DLNR division of animal health.

“Our goal is to take every precaution to protect the CNMI’s poultry industry and safeguard our wildlife.”

What is highly pathogenic avian influenza?

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is known for its devastating effects on domestic poultry, with high mortality rates and severe illness.

Classified as a zoonotic disease, the virus can infect humans and other animals, including cattle, under certain conditions.

While human transmission is rare, the risks are significant for those in close contact with infected birds or contaminated environments.

The detection in Hawaii is an example of how diseases can potentially spread rapidly among fowl especially during periods of increased bird migration.

The Department of Lands and Natural Resources urges poultry owners and residents to remain vigilant.

Officials are calling for daily health checks for free-range poultry, a common practice in the CNMI, and immediate reporting of any unusual symptoms or unexplained deaths.

The Division of Animal Health said it will continue to monitor developments and update the community as necessary.

Residents are thanked for their co-operation in this proactive effort to shield the islands from HPAI’s potential impact.