Prime Minister Chris Hipkins with Police Minister Ginny Andersen and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster during the graduation ceremony in Porirua. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Samoan descendant Chris Harrison was sworn in as a member of the New Zealand police — 16 years after he first applied as a 16-year-old high school student.

Harrison had just finished school and dreamed of joining the police. But a recruiting officer advised the lanky Harrison to go get some life skills first, and if he still wanted to be a police officer, then come back.

“I went to a police recruitment seminar at the Hamilton station and the recruitment guy, who was awesome, looked at me and said ‘I can put your application through now’ but said ‘why don’t you go and get some life experience. What are your thoughts about that’? “Go have some fun, enjoy your 20s and see how you feel after that,” Harrison recalled.

Harrison, who won the Commissioner’s Leadership Award at his graduation in May, said he felt a bit gutted but decided to take the recruitment officer’s advice.

“That advice, is advice I have always valued,” Harrison told the Herald.

“I am forever grateful to that man, and coming back to join the police now, I am appreciating it even more.”

Constable Christopher Harrison now works in the Auckland City district. Photo / Supplied

Harrison ventured into the banking sector of the corporate world.

“I worked in protective security for banks and worked closely with police and for the last five years, thinking that I need to make a career move, as it has been my childhood dream,” he said.

“I was getting comfortable and if I’m honest, a little bit bored so decided to make moves to police.

“It has been about a two-year journey to police and I couldn’t be more thankful.”

“I’ve had a passion for helping and protecting others since I was young and I am grateful to fulfil that dream now.”

He said the person who first applied to join New Zealand Police all those years ago is not the same Harrison who now works in the Auckland City district.

“I think I am more composed and have a lot more understanding of people in different situations,” Harrison, 33, said.

“I have seen the real-life challenges that happen in the community and I guess I can treat them with a lot more respect and empathy.

“Like most of us Pasifika people, I’ve had challenges and hope to use those to help our people.”

Constable Christopher Harrison was awarded the Commissioner's Leadership Award at the 366 police graduation wing. Photo / Supplied



