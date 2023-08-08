‘Be bold and courageous:’ Tongan teen heads to Yale

Auckland teen Andre Fa'aoso, 18, is headed for Yale in the US. Photo / Supplied

A West Auckland teen heading to Yale University in the United States this week has some simple advice for rangatahi - “be bold and courageous”.

Andrew Fa’aoso, 18, arrives in the US on Sunday and will be on campus at Yale a week later.

His departing advice for upcoming young students from New Zealand?

“Be bold and courageous, and take the steps you think are necessary to better yourself, even if they differ from the expectations other people project onto you.

“Have a group of people around you that drive you forward and will be with you throughout the whole process and journey, whatever it is.”

Andrew Fa'aoso with his mum Melodie Hallam. Photo / Supplied

In April, a video of Fa’aoso, who has British and Tongan (Houmakelikao) heritage, went viral.

The video captured the moment Fa’aoso received the offer to attend the US Ivy League university on a fully funded scholarship for four years.

Fa’aoso plans to educate fellow students about NZ and Tonga.

“I’ll be proud of my Tongan and British heritage and share those two key parts of my roots with those around me.

“I think it’ll be interesting to see how accommodating the academic structure of Yale is to vibrant perspectives and cultural knowledge from other places in the world - it’s quite rare for someone of Pacific descent, let alone from NZ, to experience an Ivy League education.”

Fa’aoso says he has “strong mixed emotions” about arriving on campus later this month.

“It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster, but I don’t genuinely know how I will feel until my feet touch the ground of Yale’s campus and I have the chance to experience the environment.

“Only then will I be able to tell or comprehend how I genuinely feel.”

Fa’aoso is looking forward to the scenery, food, and people he will meet while staying in the oldest residential college (dorm).

“The residential colleges have such strong history, and it’s crazy to believe that I’ll be sharing the stomping ground with previous successful alums who have become respective world leaders - Meryl Streep, Angela Bassett, and various politicians, journalists, and writers.”

He will be there with three other Kiwis he recently met through The Yale Alumni Association.

Fa’aoso has been volunteering with United Nations Youth and Netsafe while preparing in NZ.

An aspiring journalist, Fa’aoso works as a reporter and producer for Auckland student radio station 95bFM.

He plans to do a Bachelor of Arts Double Major in Political Science and Sociology.

Along with journalism, he wants to work for a humanitarian organisation as an advocate.

“(My) future goal is to settle back here in NZ after establishing a career overseas.

“I thought about giving work back into the community with young people or working in the media here in NZ.”

His mum Melodie Hallam is proud of her son and will miss him when he leaves next week.

“I will miss everything, but especially his hugs, our banter, our debates, and hearing him say “I love you” every day.

“I am most proud of his resilience, honesty, work ethic, and maturity. He is my life.”



