A former Iranian refugee, who sought asylum in Australia but instead ended up at Nauru’s offshore detention centre, wants former Nauru president and the current Pacific Islands Forum secretary-general Baron Waqa to admit responsibility for the “cruel and inhumane” treatment of refugees.
Hamid, now resettled in New Zealand, spent almost a decade in Nauru, experiencing first-hand the unbearable conditions as a refugee on the island.
He said the Nauru and Australia governments “are not human, they have no heart, no emotion” for how they left children with medical needs to suffer, including his daughter.
“My question is this, why does a child have to think about suicide or sew lips [sewing lips together in protest]?” he told RNZ Pacific.
They arrived in Australia by boat with their families in 2013 before being detained and processed offshore in Papua New Guinea and Nauru.
“From the very early days, the heat, the lack of water, the limited medical facilities, they were in the tents when initially people were transferred there, to the lack of education facilities,” Rintoul said.
“There was systemic racism and discrimination against them. There was the mould. I mean, it could go on and on.”
The federal court rulings came within days of each other at the end of August.
The confidential settlements, which protect the identities of the children and their families, are the first of 45 similar lawsuits brought by the National Justice Project, AAP reported.
“The most sensible and humane thing that [president David] Adeang could do is to refuse for Nauru to be an offshore detention centre,” Rintoul said.
“I mean, effectively, the money that goes into Nauru, it’s one of their major sources of funds.
“It’s effectively just, it’s a penal colony that’s being supported by Australia’s abuse of asylum seekers and of refugees.”
Around 100 asylum seekers are again being held in Australia’s offshore processing centre in Nauru, after numbers dropped to zero in June last year.
There are no children in this latest group, according to Rintoul.
Under the Zealand-Australia Refugee Resettlement Arrangement which came into effect in June 2022, 172 refugees had been resettled in Aotearoa as of July 2024, Andrew Lockhart, New Zealand’s national manager Refugee and Migrant Services said.
“New Zealand has agreed to resettle 450 refugees over a three-year period. The arrangement will end on June 30, 2025,” Andrew Lockhart said.