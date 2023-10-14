The Aboriginal flag is seen flying during the NAIDOC March in Melbourne. Photo / AP

By Koroi Hawkins of RNZ

A Papua New Guinean academic based in Australia says a ‘No’ vote outcome in the Voice referendum on Saturday will be a setback for Australia’s country-to-country and people-to-people relations in the Pacific.

In a nutshell, the government is asking the Australian people whether they agree to recognising the First Peoples of Australia in the Constitution by establishing an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

Some Pacific leaders have voiced a keen interest in the outcome of the vote saying it would have an impact on how Australia is viewed as a country in the region.

The University of Canberra’s Dr Bal Kama is a practising lawyer and adjunct assistant professor at the Faculty of Business, Government and Law.

Kama told RNZ Pacific a ‘Yes’ vote would have a positive impact on how Australia is perceived in the region.

“The people in Australia need to make a decision that can ensure that Australia’s respect is maintaine and that Australia is seen as a society that embraces, hears out, gives the opportunity in the forum of its First Nations,” he said.

“Because treating them right here would send a message that they can also be treating the Pacific right.”

Reuters reported that according to the final poll by YouGov published on Thursday those opposed to the proposal lead the ‘Yes’ camp by 56 per cent to 38 per cent, Some 6 per cent of those polled were undecided. Yougov polled 1,519 voters for the survey.

Kama said a ‘No’ vote would be a setback in the way Australian society is viewed as treating indigenous people.

He said there is a movement towards elevating and hearing out and giving prominence to vulnerable groups, but also minorities, and indigenous people have been part of that.

“So a ‘No’ vote would be a step back in that direction...essentially emancipation we have seen around the world.”

Kama said the differing views held within the First Nations peoples of Australia about the Voice referendum “is unfortunately one of the factors that’s undermining this movement and would be one of the decisive factors to getting a ‘Yes’ vote”.

He said Australia’s indigenous people should “all work together in the spirit of consultation and consensus which are found a fundamental values of indigenous problem solving”.

“If the indigenous people in Australia can come with that and stand united despite differences, I think it will make a lot of difference in influencing others out there to celebrate the united front.”