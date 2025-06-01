Auckland teen wears mum’s ball dress to school ball 27 years later

Kamiya David-Poimafisi, 16 (at left) wore her mum's school ball dress to her own ball this year. Her mum Rose David (right) designed the dress for its first outing in 1998, when she too was 16. Photos / Supplied / NZ Herald Composite
Auckland Girls’ Grammar student Kamiya David-Poimafisi, 16, wore her mum’s ball dress from 1998 to her school ball.
Some families spend thousands on the school ball.
As friends paid up to $200 for a dress, Kamiya’s only needed minor alterations, done by a family member.
An online post about Kamiya wearing her mum’s dress went viral on social media.
When a then 16-year-old Rose-Marie David started scribbling out a design for a dress to wear to the school ball, she never imagined her daughter would wear that same dress almost 30 years later.
“I did design at school, so I designed my own dress. I’mnot the best sewer, so [Samoan fashion designer] Paula Chan sewed it for me,” David told the Herald.
She was a sixth form (now year 12) student at Marist Sisters College in Auckland’s Mt Albert when she wore the dress at the school ball in 1998.
“I couldn’t bring myself to throw it away, so I just held onto it all these years.
“It took them back to when they got to wear their ball dresses and they thought it was so sweet how she’s wearing mine.”
Kammy is aiming to study business management after high school, with the dream of opening her own clothing business one day.
She said her mum was a big inspiration for her and had been a huge support all her life.
“I just thought wearing her dress would be a cool moment because one day she won’t be here. And when I’m older and I have my own kids and I look back to my ball days, then I can remember that my first time at the ball, I wore my mum’s ball dress.”
As for the dress, Kammy said she hoped she had started a new family tradition.
“I would like my daughter to wear it one day, if I have one, hopefully.”