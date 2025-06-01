Advertisement
Auckland teen wears mum’s ball dress to school ball 27 years later

Vaimoana Mase
Pasifika Editor·NZ Herald·
Kamiya David-Poimafisi, 16 (at left) wore her mum's school ball dress to her own ball this year. Her mum Rose David (right) designed the dress for its first outing in 1998, when she too was 16. Photos / Supplied / NZ Herald Composite

  • Auckland Girls’ Grammar student Kamiya David-Poimafisi, 16, wore her mum’s ball dress from 1998 to her school ball.
  • Some families spend thousands on the school ball.
  • As friends paid up to $200 for a dress, Kamiya’s only needed minor alterations, done by a family member.
  • An online post about Kamiya wearing her mum’s dress went viral on social media.

When a then 16-year-old Rose-Marie David started scribbling out a design for a dress to wear to the school ball, she never imagined her daughter would wear that same dress almost 30 years later.

“I did design at school, so I designed my own dress. I’m





