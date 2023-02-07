Young Tongan rugby league players and members of the Aotearoa Tongan Response Group Inc get stuck in. Photo / Supplied

Young Tongan rugby league players and members of the Aotearoa Tongan Response Group Inc get stuck in. Photo / Supplied

As the big flood clean-up continues in Auckland, volunteers and community groups around the city also carry on in the effort to help families heavily affected.

Among those offering a helping hand are young players from the Maui Fusi Fonua Tongan Rugby League teams, who are here on a trip from Tonga.

The teams are made up of teenagers in the Under 15 and Under 17 age group categories, as well as travelling coaching staff.

The players joined members of the Aotearoa Tongan Response Group over the weekend to help clean up and clear rubbish and debris from up to 55 homes around South Auckland.

Photos show the teenagers - decked out in orange high-vis jackets and vests - clearing flood-related debris and other household items from front yards and loading rubbish on to trucks.

Players from the Maui Fusi Fonua Rugby League teams from Tonga and volunteers from the Aotearoa Tongan Response Group. Photo / Supplied

Chairwoman Anahila Kanongata’a-Suisuiki said she was overwhelmed by the gesture from the teams.

This was a community-led response to the aftermath of the floods in a bid to help ease the pain and stress seen among locals.

“It was so humbling to see so many of our community answer the call for volunteers,” she said.

“To see the happiness and relief on people’s faces when we arrived to take away the rubbish was heart-warming.

“To physically move the rubbish is one thing. But to also be able to take it away to the tip with our trucks and trailers was a huge relief and help for flood-stricken homes.”

Volunteers from the Aotearoa Tongan Response Group helped 55 homes around South Auckland over the long weekend. Photo / Supplied

Increase in rubbish trucks in the coming days

Aucklanders are being told to expect to see a large increase in the number of rubbish trucks operating around the city and waste collection staff at work.

It comes as efforts to clear flood-related debris and rubbish ramp up this week.

Waste & Recycling Industry forum chairman Simon Bridges said they would be moving into the region-wide, bulk removal of flood-damaged items.

“Together with volunteers, the Defence Force and the community, we’re facing a Herculean clean-up task. But we’re up for it.

“At times like this, services like waste collection are more critical than ever. People are depending on us and our members won’t let them down.”

Members of the public can still take their flood-related rubbish to various sites around the city - for free.

However, people are also being urged to be safe when clearing out rubbish items - in case of potential harm.

Those unable to take rubbish to waste transfer stations can leave flood-damaged items at the kerbside to be collected, as advised by the Auckland Council.

After all that, there is still work to do. Photo / Supplied







