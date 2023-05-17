Sebastian Sekene, 22, has been named as the Overall Scholarship Winner at the 2023 NZ Plumbing Awards. He has also won a Plumbing World Scholarship. Photo / Heron Plumbing

Not everyone thrives at school.

So when a young Sebastian Sekene started showing signs he was not keen on learning in the classroom, it was the advice of his mother that resulted in him looking towards the trades.

After enrolling in a pre-trade course at the Manukau Institute of Technology, the then 18-year-old scored a plumbing, gasfitting and drain-laying apprenticeship at Heron Plumbing, through group training organisation Masterlink.

Four years on, the now 22-year-old is thriving in an industry and career he loves and has been named the Overall Scholarship Winner at this year’s New Zealand Plumbing Awards, as well as picking up the Plumbing World Scholarship.

“For me, it’s honestly just as basic as supplying water to buildings. I get a boost just knowing that I contributed to supplying people with potable water to fulfil their everyday needs.

“I’m proud that my work literally has an effect on other people’s lives.”

He acknowledged his growth in the company and the responsibilities he has been given as he gained more knowledge and skills.

A family trade secret

Sebastian Sekene, 22, is thriving in his choice of career as a plumber. Photo / Heron Plumbing

“I’m running my own big jobs and working alone most of the time. Compared to me at this point last year, I’m light years ahead of where I was.

“But that’s also due to the people who have passed down their knowledge and experience to me,” he said.

Sekene, whose family hails from Niue, also found out about some family history during that time.

While training and working at Heron Plumbing, an older tradesman approached him after recognising his surname and revealed he had worked alongside a plumber in Niue a long time ago. The plumber was Sekene’s grandfather.

Heron Plumbing contracts manager, Tom Poole, said the young man had grown in maturity over the last few years and had made a particular change after returning from an outward bound programme - also part of his apprenticeship.

“Sebastian is now trying to encourage our younger team members to be better at everything they do in both their work and personal lives.”

Poole acknowledged that Sekene had been given a number of large projects to handle - a reflection of the trust he had earned over the years.

“During these periods, [he] has proven to be committed to his trade and determined to grow into a site manager, so he can be given the chance to run a project through from start to finish.

“Both projects were finished to a high standard and the feedback provided from our clients was all positive.”

Despite Sekene’s success, the young tradesman is not afraid to point out the difficulties associated with the job - but also the mindset he has to get him through.

“It’s still scary showing up to a site to do a job. But it’s also part of the challenge that I enjoy.”