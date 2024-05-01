How much is being spent on slushie machines for prison guards ferry service to be put to the test to save Wynyard in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

When Zyon Maiu’u made his NRL debut, he also showed off his fresh traditional tattoo on the field - something his father says makes him a true Samoan warrior.

The 20-year-old made his NRL debut with the One Warriors against the Titans over the weekend; making an immediate impact when he ran on in the 57th minute of the match, despite his side’s narrow loss.

But what many fans will have noticed were the elaborate inked patterns running up and down his legs - the Samoan pe’a, a traditional tatau (tattoo) reserved only for men and which is seen as a rite of passage for many young men.

Toa Samoa - a Samoan warrior

“It’s a representation of who I am and where I come from,” he says.

“It tells everyone that sees it that I am a son of Samoa. The history, the traditions, the culture, the customs, and most of all my family - my home.”

Offering an explanation about what the tatau means, he describes it as a connection between the past and today.

“It is a traditional laei (dress) piece of artwork connecting modern-day Samoans to their ancestors and [the] Samoan heritage - and letting everyone know that he is Samoan.”

Maiu’u said he had expressed to his father that he wanted a traditional tattoo; and revealed what his dad said to him.

“I really wanted to get a tatau and my dad said if I wanted a tattoo, then I was to get a true representation of my culture [and] aganu’u (custom) to display who I truly am - a Samoan warrior.

“It is a reminder to me of my home. My home is my family because that’s where my heart is.”

Zyon Maiu'u of the Warriors Photo / Supplied

Maiu’u grew up in West Auckland and is a former student of Kelston Boys’ High School, which also has a rich rugby and sporting history.

He hails from the Samoan villages of Nofoali’i and Falefa on his father’s side and Vaigaga and Lalomalava through his mother.

‘It’s not just decoration’

In February, he was handed a two-match suspension because of a high tackle during a pre-season challenge match against the Wests Tigers in Christchurch.

Maiu’u joins a small group of Samoan athletes who carry the markings of the traditional tatau known as the pe’a for men and malu for women.

They include former Parramatta Eels player Joseph Ualesi, former Hurricanes star Lome Fa’atau, boxing heavyweight champion To’oletai David Tua, Silver Ferns star Sulu Fitzpatrick and former Manusina women’s rugby legend Ala Bakulich-Leavasa.

Detail of Zyon Maiu'u of the Warriors' new traditional Samoan tattoos. Photo / Supplied

When asked about what he was feeling as he ran onto the field in his NRL debut, he talked about his “immense pride” in representing his Samoan heritage at the same time.

The tufuga behind Maiu’u’s tatau is Liaifaiva Imo Levi, who is also the tattooist behind the traditional tatau of former deputy prime minister Carmel Sepuloni, champion boxer Tua and Tanoa’i Reed - the stuntman for Samoan-American wrestler and Hollywood actor Dwyane The Rock Johnson.

The second rower may be young, but he is full of wisdom when it comes to the idea of passing the baton to his fellow brothers lining up to get their Samoan traditional tatau.

“Mentally submit your body to the ‘au ta (tattooist and crew). I was quite tense, so it was harder for the ink to be absorbed into my skin and the tufuga would have to tattoo the same area repetitively, which caused more pain.

“Also remember that the laei is representing all Samoans and it is not just decoration, so wear it with respect and honour.”

Grace Tinetali-Fiavaai is a graduate of the Te Rito journalism programme, which has a focus on training more culturally diverse reporters to ensure newsrooms reflect Aotearoa’s multicultural society. Grace has a keen interest in telling Pasifika stories, South Auckland and sports.