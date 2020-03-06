A record lineup of competitors from the lower North Island will be running and walking for three rescue services at the Foxton Beach half marathon and fun run next month.

Proceeds from the March 15 event will go to the Manawatū Coast Guard, Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter and Foxton Surf Life Saving Club.

The half marathon starts at 8am and for the not-so serious runners the 10km run or walk starts at 8.30am.

The 5km run or walk starts at 9am.

Locals in training for Foxton Beach fun run and half marathon

The Foxton Lions November event was postponed due to bad weather.

They say the popular event attracts runners and already entries are coming into their website with plenty of competition for the serious half-marathon runners.

The event is thought to be the only half marathon entirely on a beach in the country.

Another feature repeated this year is the 5km challenge teams' race for primary schools in the region.

Teams of four runners will line up against Foxton's Coley St School, which has won the event over the past years.

Numerous spot prizes donated by Foxton and Manawatū businesses will be handed out after racing.

Registrations will open at 7.30am at Foxton Beach on the day of the event, Sunday March 15, and can also be made in advance at www.Foxtonlions.co.nz.