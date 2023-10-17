More than 70 kids took part in the annual critters hunt.

There were plenty of rabbits, hares, possums, turkeys, pigs and goats in the Republic for the Whanga Critter Hunt.

More than 70 young hunters entered on the day, with 163 bodies weighed and measured in.

Thanks to Porkie, Ceri Hutchinson and the Whangamomona Pig Hunting Club for organising this event. President John manned the barbeque and Shaggy judged the Critter Races.

Big thanks to Bobs Plumbing who sponsored the whole day and was on hand to give out the prizes.

Results:

Kids’ carrying races: under 5s - Lucy Downs with her rabbit, 5-7 years - Zara Old with her possum 8-11- Toby Smith with his turkey, under 11yrs- Sam Faull with his small pig, over 12yrs – Darren Pease with his big pig.

Best hare: 1st Katie Downs 4.1kg, 2nd Chase Buckman 3.9kg, 3rd Grace McFarlane 3.6kg.

Best rabbit: 1st Nina Hutchinson 2.2kg, 2nd Charlotte Hutchinson 2.2kg, 3rd 3rd George Gordon 2.2kg.

Best Possum: 1st Archie Bromich 4.0kg, 2nd Daisy Bromich 3.9kg, 3rd Ruby Ries 3.8kg.

Best Turkey: 1st Lochie Murphy 10kg, 2nd Rhys Dewes 9.5kg, 3rd Archie Bromich 9.5kg.

Best Pig: 1st Rhys Dewes 125.7lb, 2nd Zack Hutchinson 114.6lb, 3rd McFarlane Tribe 102.7lb.

Best Goats Head (Douglas Scale): 1st Finley Lark 91, 2nd Darren Pease 88, 3rd Tim Downs 87.



