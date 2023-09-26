Taranaki kurahaupō player Jae Lallu (right) attacks as Hawke's Bay black player Jarrod Ching defends. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Young hockey players took to the turf for the annual Lower North Island Under 15 Boys’ Tournament.

Taranaki Hockey executive officer Denise Hill says both Stratford and New Plymouth turfs were a hive of activity from Saturday to Tuesday as 13 teams played in the friendly tournament.

“We split the games between the two turfs to run as many games as possible for the participants.”

This is Taranaki’s second time hosting the tournament.

“We hosted the first event three years ago. It was supposed to be hosted by Hawke’s Bay this year. However, with the flooding they’ve had recently, accommodation has been booked out. We were happy to host such an amazing event again.”

From left: Whanganui Toa player William Managh watches on as teammate Corban Seymour defends the ball from Manawatū Kakī player Charlie Algie. Photo / Alyssa Smith

She says the event followed Sport New Zealand’s Balance is Better philosophy.

“Instead of worrying about the scores or winning, it’s about inclusivity, everyone having a go and having fun.”

Denise says it’s not just the turfs that have been a hive of activity but Taranaki as a whole.

“They’re all staying in boarding hostels either in New Plymouth or Stratford. When they’re not playing games they’re out and about, looking at the town. It’s a nice economy boost as they’re staying and spending locally.”

Taranaki kurahaupō player Matthew Cooper takes the ball up the turf. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The tournament ran at the same time as the Under 15 Girls’ Tournament in Wairarapa.

“We had three teams attending that. Next week is the under-13 and the girls’ under-13 tournaments. It’s been a busy time.”

She says for the four tournaments, Taranaki has the highest participation rate.

“It’s a nice feeling to know that our little association is achieving big numbers.”

The tournaments wouldn’t be possible without umpires. Denise says 15 junior umpires helped at the Under 15 Boys’ Tournament.

“At these events we’re constantly told that our junior umpires are of the highest quality. It’s very nice to know that we’re going above and beyond as an association.”







