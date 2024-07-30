“This was a new team with maybe one or two players from last year. We worked hard at the beginning of the season on team culture. From there we worked on the basic skills and such. I believe our success is thanks to the team culture. All of the girls kept battling right through to the end. Even as the tank was running low, they pulled on through and fought for each other.”

The team was co-captained by Santana Tuhakaraina and Nicola Childs. Tuhakaraina said she is still buzzing from the win.

“I just feel very privileged and proud. I know what this win means for everyone. The team is a great bunch of girls who all worked hard and together to get over the line and win the grand final.”

She said Naumai were an excellent team to face.

“The level of netball played by both teams in the final was outstanding, Running into overtime was certainly electrifying with the game showcasing why we both deserved to be in the final. I want to commend Naumai on a fantastic season. They should be very proud of how they played.”

Club captain Nathan McDonald said the Streltham premier three team played brilliantly.

“They did great, working hard and going into overtime playing those extra minutes. As a club, we’re super proud of them.”

The club’s premier one side also made it to the finals, and while the final score was 65-50 to Tyson Toa, McDonald said the score didn’t truly reflect the hard work the team put in.

“It’s the first time that team has made it through to the finals, so getting to that stage is awesome. We’re all so proud of both teams making it to the finals - it’s fantastic.”

He said the community support for the teams was great.

“It was awesome to see everyone get behind the teams.”