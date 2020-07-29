Midhirst Tennis Club have awarded life membership to one of their stalwarts.



At the Midhirst Tennis Club's AGM on July 21, club stalwart Liz O'Sullivan was awarded life membership for her outstanding dedication, commitment, loyalty and hard work to the club.

Liz was president of the Midhirst Tennis Club for 23 years, after being on the committee for several years.

Liz put an amazing amount of energy into primary tennis, coaching and organising primary and grade A and B tennis teams for many years.

Through her commitment Liz, with the help of her dedicated husband Kevin, achieved the extraordinary feat of Midhirst having the most junior Taranaki representative players for many consecutive years.

Liz was instrumental in organising the transfer of the courts to their current location on Lombard St where the club has four plexipave courts, Liz spending many hours fundraising to achieve this goal.

Liz still plays business house tennis, and continually promotes the sport she and Kevin have loved.