Stratford Runners and Walkers Club report:

The Stratford Runners and Walkers Club recently held their club championships.

Results:

Boys' overall winner: Maz Bolger (6)

Girls' overall winner: Charlotte Hutchinson (10)

Women's overall runner: Rebecca Hutchinson

Men's overall runner: Mike O'Sullivan

Men's overall walker: Martyn Schrider

Women's overall walker: Gaylene Anderson

Strathmore Golf report:

An enthusiastic group enjoyed ideal golfing conditions on Sunday with Dan Murphy taking out best Stableford with Vaughan Wood placing second.

Pete also won the Twilight Shoot Out, prize purse kindly donated by Morrie Mills.

Strathmore Golf club finals results:

Senior men: Pete Smithson, runner-up Philip Joblin

Intermediate men: Shane Jury, runner-up Ned Needham

Junior men: Gary Tippett, runner-up Chubby Whittle

Men's limit: Rocky Walter, runner-up Morrie Mills

Senior women: Ann Braithwaite, runner-up Sharyn Buchanan

Intermediate women: Pip McBride, runner-up Bloss Coplestone

Junior women: Theresa Needham, runner-up Margy Smillie