Stratford Runners and Walkers Club report:
The Stratford Runners and Walkers Club recently held their club championships.
Results:
Boys' overall winner: Maz Bolger (6)
Girls' overall winner: Charlotte Hutchinson (10)
Women's overall runner: Rebecca Hutchinson
Men's overall runner: Mike O'Sullivan
Men's overall walker: Martyn Schrider
Women's overall walker: Gaylene Anderson
Strathmore Golf report:
An enthusiastic group enjoyed ideal golfing conditions on Sunday with Dan Murphy taking out best Stableford with Vaughan Wood placing second.
Pete also won the Twilight Shoot Out, prize purse kindly donated by Morrie Mills.
Strathmore Golf club finals results:
Senior men: Pete Smithson, runner-up Philip Joblin
Intermediate men: Shane Jury, runner-up Ned Needham
Junior men: Gary Tippett, runner-up Chubby Whittle
Men's limit: Rocky Walter, runner-up Morrie Mills
Senior women: Ann Braithwaite, runner-up Sharyn Buchanan
Intermediate women: Pip McBride, runner-up Bloss Coplestone
Junior women: Theresa Needham, runner-up Margy Smillie