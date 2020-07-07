The Stratford Eltham Colts rugby team played a solid well executed game with the main battle fought in the first 20 minutes.

By halftime they were 26-0 ahead.

The Colts ran in an easy try straight after the break and that score really was the last straw. The Colts took the victory, with a final score of 61-0.

The Spotswood team played determinedly until the end.

The Man of the match was Shaan Wineera.

At the end of the game in the team huddle it was announced that Shaan would not be playing any games for the rest of the season.

The team gathered under the posts and performed the haka as a sign of support and solidarity with him and his future.