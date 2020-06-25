Despite Covid-19 delaying the start of the Mitre 10 Cup, the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls' opponents are unchanged in a revised draw released by New Zealand Rugby.

The competition was due to kick off in early August but because of the uncertainty around Covid-19 restrictions, it was pushed out by a month.

Now as restrictions have lapsed, the competition will kick off on Friday, September 11.

The Yarrows Taranaki Bulls have retained their Saturday and Sunday afternoon time slot for home games at Inglewood's TET Stadium and Events Centre.

Four of the games kick off at 2.05pm, the other will start at 4:45pm.

The new venue will provide a family-friendly boutique atmosphere.

Taranaki will continue to play in four cross-over matches where they will play Premiership teams and the remaining games will be against Championship sides.

Taranaki will start their campaign at home against Championship winners, now Premiership team, Bay of Plenty in the opening round on Sunday September 13.

The Yarrows Taranaki Bulls will then travel south to compete for the Ranfurly Shield against Canterbury in Christchurch, the first challenge of the season on Saturday September 19.

The remaining home games will be against Otago, in a potential Ranfurly Shield challenge on Sunday September 27, Auckland two weeks later on Saturday October 10, Counties Manukau on Saturday October 31 and Hawke's Bay in the final round on Sunday November 15.

Semi-finals will be played on the weekend of November 20, and finals on Friday November 27 for the Championship and Saturday November 28 for the Premiership.

Yarrows Taranaki Bulls chief executive officer Laurence Corlett says he was pleased with the draw.

"I think there is real excitement in the community about playing at Inglewood this year at family-friendly kick-off times. Our fans are important to us and provide great support that really lifts the team."

Yarrows Taranaki Bulls captain and Inglewood local Mitch Brown says Inglewood's TET Stadium & Events Centre will have a community feel.

"I think the atmosphere will be outstanding with a smaller, more intimate stadium. I love to play at TET Stadium & Events Centre, in front of my family and friends and a community that is very passionate about rugby. I can't wait to play at a ground I grew up playing at."

New Zealand Rugby is also working on a revised draw for the Port Taranaki Whio Farah Palmer Cup campaign. A schedule is set to be released over the coming weeks.

■ Yarrows Taranaki Bulls memberships are now available from Taranaki Rugby. Grandstand tickets are $100 for all five home games.