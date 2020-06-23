The McDonalds Real Estate Stratford AFC enjoyed a Club Day on Saturday, June 20.

The 9th, 10th and 12th grades played at home, along with the Under-15s and the McDonalds division one side.

The 9th grade team enjoyed a good win over Bell Block.

The 10th grade drew against Bell Block and the 12th grade drew against Kaponga.

The Senior sides all struggled with their respective fixtures although bolstered with new players.

The Division one team lost 9 nil to Peringa. The division two team lost 4-1 to Hāwera with a goal to Kyle Cook and Man of the Match Logan Brophy.

The Tungsten Legal Women lost 10-1 to Hāwera with Angie Geddis opening her goal scoring account.